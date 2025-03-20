Does Ready or Not have controller support?

Ready or Not is a modern tactical first-person shooter with realistic and strategic gameplay. In the title, players assume the role of a SWAT team member and navigate high-stakes scenarios such as robberies, active shooter situations, and hostage rescues.

The title has caught waves after being available for a whopping 50% discount during the Steam spring sale, prompting players to find out more details about the game. For those wondering, yes, Ready or Not has full controller support on PC.

Read below to get an overview of controller support in Ready or Not.

Can you play Ready or Not with controllers?

Yes, Ready or Not has full control support on PC. Gamers can use their preferred gamepad, with the official Ready or Not Steam page stating that the title is playable with an Xbox or PS5 controller. This can help players have an experience similar to that of consoles.

Enabling multiple control inputs provides a more diverse experience where players can try various mediums to select what they are most comfortable with.

Ready or Not gamepad options (Image via VOID Interactive)

Ready or Not received full controller support with the release of The Dark Waters update. Here's how gamers can access controller settings in the title:

Launch Ready or Not. Connect your controller. Click on the options tab on the homepage. Under options, select Gamepad settings. Tweak your preferred settings.

How to solve controller errors in Ready or Not?

Players who are facing issues with their controllers must check their devices for any physical damage. Restarting the game and updating the device drivers could also fix any issues. It's worth noting that the game only officially supports Xbox or PlayStation controllers, so using these or similar controllers is recommended to avoid any potential issues.

Is Ready or Not available on all platforms?

Ready or Not is currently only available on PC via Steam client. The developers at VOID Interactive are yet to make an official announcement about a console release.

