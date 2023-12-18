Ready or Not, the first-person shooter title released in December 2021, is one anticipated game many want to try on their consoles, including PS4. Although it initially debuted for Microsoft Windows, it recently became playable on Steam on December 13, 2023. After two years of early access, Void Interactive finally launched the game. However, enthusiasts wonder if it will be available on PlayStation 4.

The latest 1.0 patch note has introduced several new features, including a full single-player Commander mode. Furthermore, the new AI system, weapons, enhanced communication, officer traits, maps, and more have further increased demand for this installment. This article focuses on the possibility of Ready or Not being playable on PS4.

Can you play Ready or Not on PlayStation 4 (PS4)

Unfortunately, Ready or Not cannot be played on any console, including PS4, as of writing. Those on Steam can purchase it for $29.99 and start their assignments right away of punishing criminal members. However, PlayStation 4 and above users might not see the light anytime soon. There is no solid information from the Void Interactive developers regarding the title's release on the PS platform.

Cross-platform play might be included for consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms. As for now, for those who wish to enjoy this realistic tactical shooter video game, Steam is the only option.

What are the system requirements for Ready or Not on PC

Ready or Not players must meet the following conditions to relish the game. The list includes ideal hardware and software for your PC.

Operating system : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Recommend processor : AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600K

: AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600K Ram : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphic card : At least Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB

: At least Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB DirectX version : 11

: 11 Storage: 90 GB available space

These are the advised system requirements. Yet, many users might not have access to them. In such cases, their system should at least meet the minimum prerequisites.

Operating system : 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10 Recommend processor : Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Ram : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphic card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB DirectX version : 11

: 11 Storage: 90 GB available space

The minimum system requirements result in low graphics, less immersion, game lag, and other issues, while the recommended selections allow players to have a better experience with higher graphics settings.