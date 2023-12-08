Ready or Not leaves early access: Everything we know so far

The first-person tactical shooter game developed and published by Void Interactive, Ready or Not, will be leaving early access in December 2023. The title takes place in a fictional city of California where players play as SWAT police officers who must investigate and bust illegal operations happening in the region. The early access phase of the title began on December 18, 2021. Since then, numerous additions have been made to the game, such as new weapons, maps, and mod support.

This article will provide information about the release date of Ready or Not as well as other relevant information.

Note: The prices listed below are estimated by the author. Readers are advised to treat the estimation as a grain of salt.

Ready or Not version 1.0 officially launches on December 13

Void Interactive released a trailer and confirmed that the first-person shooter will be released on December 13, 2023, after two years of testing and adding features. The game experienced many optimization problems and bugs during its early access phase. By providing frequent quality-of-life updates, the developers were successful in maintaining a balance between an enjoyable gameplay experience and realism.

There were frequent encounters with optimization issues, bugs, and glitches in the game, which reached a peak after the August 2022 update. However, the title has greatly improved its compatibility with a wide range of systems since then and is now compatible with previous-generation hardware as well.

Will the price of Ready or Not increase after its official launch?

As stated by the developer with this note on Steam, the tactical shooter will likely increase in price after the official launch:

“We intend to increase the price after our first major content update.”

The title is currently listed at $39.99 and can be expected to cost around $59.99 upon its release, as that is the standard pricing for modern titles in the region. Pricing will, however, depend completely on the developer's listing and may or may not increase.

Current Pricing

United States

Current Price - $39.99

Expected Price - $59.99

Lowest Price - $29.99

Europe

Current Price - €35,99

Expected Price - €55,99

Lowest Price - €26,99

Great Britain

Current Price - £30.99

Expected Price - £50.99

Lowest Price - £23.24

India

Current Price - ₹1299

Expected Price - ₹2999

Lowest Price - ₹974

According to the developer's roadmap, Ready or Not will include more levels, game modes, and extended translation support for every language included in the game upon its release.