5 best Roblox games to play on PlayStation

Roblox, the go-to platform for gamers and creators alike, was earlier limited to PC, Xbox, iOS, and Android. The game has finally made its way to PlayStation, much to the delight of fans who've been eagerly waiting for this moment. On October 11, 2023, Roblox officially landed on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, opening up a whole new world of gaming possibilities.

In this article, we are going to be taking a look at the best Roblox games you can play on your PlayStation 4 or 5 consoles.

Five must-try Roblox games for PlayStation 4 and 5 owners

1) Car Crushers 2

Car Crushers 2 is the place to be if you want to cause a lot of wreckage or if you want to put the pedal to the metal on meticulously designed race tracks. The talented people at the Car Crushers Community made this game, which lets you turn cars into scrap metal and has different game modes and races.

With over 970 million visits, 3.2 million favorites, and over 2,000 concurrently online players at the point of the day, it's not a surprise that this game has a lot of dedicated fans.

2) Blade Ball

Blade Ball is a game that combines dodgeball, volleyball, and ninja agility. Your goal is simple: guide your blade through a flying ball and try to stay alive longer than your opponents. As time goes on, the game gets more enthralling as the ball speeds up. You have to learn how to dodge, move up the competitive ladder, and become the Blade Ball maestro.

Blade Ball is enormously popular since it has only been around since June 2023. It currently has over 916+ million visits and 1.5+ million favorites on its homepage. It also manages to maintain a minimum of 100,000 concurrently online players at any point of the day, which is rather impressive.

3) Deepwoken

Roblox Deepwoken seamlessly combines story progression with an open-world exploration aspect. You can find NPCs scattered all across the huge map. Some of them may give you quests, items, or information about your opponents. The story of this game is unique because it changes all the time, giving you a new experience every time you start over.

Deepwoken also has cool enchantments and abilities you can use in the game. This game comes with a feature that can be difficult at times. It is somewhat similar to Dark Souls because it uses the concept of permadeath.

4) Anime Champions Simulator

Anime fans will love Bura ACS's Anime Champions Simulator more than any other game. In this game, you can immerse yourself in the world of anime as you collect your favorite characters and level them up to become powerful champions. You can go on quests, complete challenges, and fight epic battles against AI enemies and other players.

The game features famous characters from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many others. This is why it has a devoted fan following with over 50,000 concurrently online players, over 61 million visits, and 100k favorites in just two months of release.

5) Pls Donate

Roblox Pls Donate has garnered a following which has become the newest sensation in the gaming world. It's a new concept where players can open virtual stalls to sell their stuff and earn Robux, which is the game's currency. You can sell things in-game, like clothes and accessories, and get donations in the form of Robux from other players.

The game is hugely popular and has over 1.7 billion visits, 2.3 million favorites, and around 15,000 concurrently online players at any point of the day.

Roblox has something for everyone, whether you like driving and wrecking, ninja skills, immersive stories, or anime battles. Start your virtual adventure right now by diving into one of these games on your PlayStation console.

