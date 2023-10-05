Roblox Deepwoken: How to play, features, and more

Roblox Deepwoken combines an in-depth narrative with open-world roaming exploration to create an unforgettable gaming experience. Robloxians begin on a dangerous journey into the depths, where they will face challenges, enemies, and special quests. In this article, we will cover the fundamentals of Deepwoken, from permadeath to its attributes system.

Complete guide for Roblox Deepwoken

Forge your own path

In Roblox Deepwoken, you will find an engaging mix of story progression and open-world exploration. All over the vast map, you will run into NPCs who can give you quests, valuable items, and information on the whereabouts of your enemies. Completing these quests is essential to the overall storyline, but you can complete them in any order and at any time.

In Deepwoken, there is absolutely no repetition of the storyline because each time you start a new game, you have a different and unique story. This adaptive and personalized experience encourages Robloxians to weave their own stories within Deepwoken's mesmerizing setting.

Permadeath

Deepwoken has a feature called permadeath, which has been cooked into the game by the masterminds at Vows by the Sea. In the game, players have two regular lives and one redemption life in The Depths. This concept draws inspiration from challenging games like Dark Souls, where death leads to a metamorphosis and a second chance at life.

If you manage to die in The Depths, your entire game progress will be lost, and you will be sent to the beginning of the game. This resets your progress to the initial state, and you will have to start over again from level 1.

Shaping your character

Keeping tabs on and improving your Roblox Deepwoken's character attributes is a breeze with the Attributes Menu. Key characteristics are as follows:

The Strength Attribute: This can amplify a player's physical prowess and carrying capacity.

This can amplify a player's physical prowess and carrying capacity. The Fortitude Attribute: This can boost resistance to damage and diseases, which increases the overall health of the player.

This can boost resistance to damage and diseases, which increases the overall health of the player. The Agility Attribute: This can enhance the speed, parkour skills, and stealth capabilities of a player.

This can enhance the speed, parkour skills, and stealth capabilities of a player. The Intelligence Attribute: This can elevate logical thinking and problem-solving capabilities of a player, which in turn influences the Ether and Reservoir of the player.

This can elevate logical thinking and problem-solving capabilities of a player, which in turn influences the Ether and Reservoir of the player. The Willpower Attribute: This can foster inner strength and mental composure, which can affect the Sanity and Reservoir of the player.

This can foster inner strength and mental composure, which can affect the Sanity and Reservoir of the player. The Charisma Attribute: This can elevate the player's power to influence others, which in turn influences the Ether of the player.

Boons and flaws

In Roblox's Deepwoken, Boons and Flaws are permanent advantages and disadvantages given to a character, respectively. In exchange for a Boon, a character must take on a Flaw. Possible benefits and drawbacks include the following:

Boons

Autodidact: This Boon grants a free attribute point to invest in each level.

This Boon grants a free attribute point to invest in each level. Gourmet: This Boon increases the HP gained from consumed food items.

This Boon increases the HP gained from consumed food items. Marauder: This Boon improves the player's luck-stealing rate from others.

This Boon improves the player's luck-stealing rate from others. Maverick: This Boon amplifies the experience gained when completing tasks solo.

This Boon amplifies the experience gained when completing tasks solo. Survivalist: This Boon boosts the player's resistance to environmental effects.

Flaws

Deficient: This Flaw can significantly slow down the player's Ether and Reservoir regeneration.

This Flaw can significantly slow down the player's Ether and Reservoir regeneration. Haemophilia: This Flaw increases the player's susceptibility to bleeding and bleeding severity.

This Flaw increases the player's susceptibility to bleeding and bleeding severity. Obvious: This Flaw raises the likelihood of an enemy detecting the player.

This Flaw raises the likelihood of an enemy detecting the player. Simple: This Flaw reduces the player's learning rate.

This Flaw reduces the player's learning rate. Squeamish: This Flaw can inflict emotional pain on the player when taking a life.

This Flaw can inflict emotional pain on the player when taking a life. Vegetarian: This Flaw restricts the player to consuming non-animal food sources.

Controls

To play Roblox Deepwoken without any hiccups, mastering the controls is key. After reading this section of the article, you will be able to move around the world of Deepwoken with ease and precision. Here are the default key binds for every action in the game:

WASD or Arrow Keys: Used as the primary movement controls.

Used as the primary movement controls. WW: Used to sprint across the map.

Used to sprint across the map. Ctrl: Used to crouch and avoid hits in tense battles.

Used to crouch and avoid hits in tense battles. Q: Used to roll and deflect hits from powerful opponents.

Used to roll and deflect hits from powerful opponents. E: Used to interact with all the NPCs in the game.

Used to interact with all the NPCs in the game. F: Used to parry/hold to block enemy attacks.

Used to parry/hold to block enemy attacks. Y: Used to switch stance in between fights.

Used to switch stance in between fights. T: Used to taunt other players by emoting on them, as a sign of disrespect.

Used to taunt other players by emoting on them, as a sign of disrespect. X: Used to gesture something to allies or opponents.

Used to gesture something to allies or opponents. P: Used to toggle the cosmetics available in the game.

Used to toggle the cosmetics available in the game. V: Used to carry knocked-out teammates across the map.

Used to carry knocked-out teammates across the map. B: Used to execute the knocked-out enemies.

Used to execute the knocked-out enemies. M1 (Left Click): Used to do a light attack on the enemy.

Used to do a light attack on the enemy. M2 (Right Click): Used to cancel an attack.

Used to cancel an attack. M3 / R: Used to land a critical attack on the enemy.

For more such content, you can visit and bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox page.