Does Ready or Not have crossplay?

No, Ready or Not does not support cross-play. The title was launched on December 17, 2021, and was published by Void Interactive on PC via Steam. The game continues to receive ongoing updates and improvements from its developers, who regularly release new features and enhancements. However, Ready or Not is limited to PC so far.

This article explains everything you need to know about crossplay in Ready or Not.

Is crossplay available in Ready or Not?

Crossplay is a crucial feature in the FPS genre and multiplayer games in general. However, VOID Interactive currently seems to have no plans for a Ready or Not console release, as they have yet to make an official statement about it.

This limits the title's playerbase, and according to the reputed game data site @SteamCharts, Ready or Not has an average of just 6,000 concurrent players. This figure is significantly less when compared to other FPS titles that support crossplay in 2025.

That being said, VOID Interactive has shared an update on the game's potential console release. According to their statement, if the initial release of Read or Not performs well, they may consider a console release. However, their primary focus is currently on developing the PC version of the game.

The developers are hindered by resource limitations, which is why there has been no recent news about a console port.

Gamers who are interested in trying Ready or Not can get the game from Steam. Despite not being available on consoles, the title does offer full support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers. This was added with the release of The Dark Waters update.

