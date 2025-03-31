Ready or Not offers several assault rifles, each with its own set of advantages, allowing for flexibility in play. The finest assault rifles in the game are those that can be utilized at both long and close ranges. Additionally, several rifles include modular designs that enable players to customize their load-outs with add-ons like suppressors, scopes, and foregrips to suit particular mission requirements.
This article discusses the five best Assault Rifles in Ready or Not.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.
Ready or Not: 5 best Assault Rifles
Here are the five best Assault Rifles in the tactical-shooter title.
1) MK18
The MK18 is popular among SWAT teams in Ready or Not, and it's easy to see why. Equipped with unmatched versatility and effortless handling, the compact weapon was made for speed-based tactical operations. Its short barrel does not affect the user's speed, allowing them to move very quickly and remain effective at even the closest distances.
While larger rifles hamper movement within small spaces, the MK18 enables operators to move effectively without compromising firepower.
This adaptability makes it a go-to weapon for urban engagements, where split-second decisions and rapid target acquisition are critical. Whether storming a hostile environment or securing high-risk locations, the MK-18 provides the reliability and performance teams need to maintain control in intense scenarios.
Its attachments include:
- Optics - HOLOSIGHT XPS3, MICROT2, M5B, and SRS.
- Muzzle Attachments - ASR BRAKE, SFMB BRAKE, SOCOM SUPPRESSOR.
- Underbarrel Attachments - Angled Grip, Combat Grip, Vertical Grip.
- Overbarrel Attachments - Laser Pointer, M600V Flashlight, Mault IR Laser.
2) SR-16
The SR-16 is designed for versatility; it features a longer barrel and a full-length quad rail system, making it highly customizable with a variety of attachments like scopes, grips, and laser sights. This flexibility allows operators to tailor the rifle to their specific playstyle, whether they prefer a stealthy, controlled approach or a more aggressive tactical setup.
What makes the SR-16 stand out is its exceptional muzzle velocity, which enhances both accuracy and stopping power. Housing 5.56x45mm ammo with a 30-round magazine, the gun performs exceptionally well in medium-range combat, offering reliable precision without compromising mobility.
Attachments include:
- Optics - HOLOSIGHT XPS3, MICROT2, M5B, SRS, SDR 1-4X, ATAK-R 1-12X
- Muzzle Attachments - ASR BRAKE, SFMB BRAKE, SOCOM SUPPRESSOR
- Underbarrel Attachments - Angled Grip, Combat Grip, Vertical Grip.
- Overbarrel Attachments - Laser Pointer, M600V Flashlight, PEQ-15 IR Laser.
3) MCX
The MCX is a modern, highly adaptable assault rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm, featuring a 30-round magazine. Designed for versatility and performance, it has become a favorite among police tactical units worldwide, offering a reliable balance of power, accuracy, and customization.
With a design that supports a variety of attachments, including optics, suppressors, and grips, the MCX allows operators to tailor the weapon to different mission requirements. In Ready or Not, the MCX provides a smooth and controlled shooting experience, making it a comfortable but powerful option for gamers. It handles with a comparable level of agility and precision while maintaining superb recoil control.
Here is the range of attachments that go with this weapon:
- Optics - HOLOSIGHT XPS3, MICROT2, M5B, SRS, SDR 1-4X, ATAK-R 1-12X.
- Muzzle Attachments - ASR BRAKE, SFMB BRAKE, SOCOM SUPPRESSOR.
- Underbarrel Attachments - Angled Grip, Combat Grip, Vertical Grip.
- Overbarrel Attachments - Laser Pointer, M600V Flashlight, WM light, Mault IR laser.
4) GA416
This German-designed assault rifle chambers 5.56x45mm ammunition and features a 30-round magazine. The G416 is loved by tactical operators because it resembles the AR-15 platform in several ways, while also boasting a few enhancements. The GA416 is a top choice for special troops around the globe, particularly the US Navy because it has proven to work under pressure.
In the game, this rifle offers a balanced mix of control, power, and adaptability, making it a solid choice for players looking for a dependable firearm that excels in both close and medium-range combat.
Like the other rifles on this list, the GA416 can be modified with the following attachments:
- Optics - HOLOSIGHT XPS3, MICROT2, M5B, SRS, SDR 1-4X, ATAK-R 1-12X.
- Muzzle Attachments - ASR BRAKE, SFMB BRAKE, SOCOM SUPPRESSOR.
- Underbarrel Attachments - Angled Grip, Combat Grip, Vertical Grip.
- Overbarrel Attachments - Laser Pointer, M600V Flashlight, PEQ-15 IR Laser.
5) F90
The F90 — with its mix of versatility and reliability — is also a good bet for close-range combat in Ready or Not. Its versatility lies in having a range of attachment combinations, which can be used to adapt it to whatever tactical requirements players might have. Due to its barrel length, the F90 isn't only limited to close-range combat — it is also effective for medium-range engagements, providing more flexibility for players.
This combination of adaptability and performance makes it a well-rounded firearm for those who want a weapon that can handle different combat situations without sacrificing mobility or firepower.
Its attachments include:
- Optics - HOLOSIGHT XPS3, MICROT2, M5B, SRS, SDR 1-4X, ATAK-R 1-12X.
- Muzzle Attachments - ASR BRAKE, SFMB BRAKE, SOCOM SUPPRESSOR.
- Underbarrel Attachments - Angled Grip, Combat Grip, Vertical Grip.
- Overbarrel Attachments - Laser Pointer, M600V Flashlight, MAULT IR Laser.
In Ready or Not, selecting the appropriate assault rifle is pivotal to your success. Each firearm offers distinct advantages tailored to specific operational needs. By understanding these nuances, players can enhance their tactical effectiveness and adaptability across various mission parameters.
