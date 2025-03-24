Is Ready or Not available on PS4 and Xbox One?

If you're a fan of tactical shooters, you’ve probably heard of Ready or Not. Developed by VOID Interactive, this SWAT-based first-person shooter has gained a strong following thanks to its intense realism and strategic gameplay. However, Ready or Not is currently unavailable on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. In fact, it has yet to be released on consoles.

Ad

Since the game's December 2021 PC early access debut through Steam, VOID Interactive has not formally announced a release for the older systems. This article touches more about that.

Ready or Not on PS4 and Xbox One: Possibilities explored

The game is highly detailed, with complex AI and advanced physics, all of which require a lot of processing power. Given that the PS4 and Xbox One are now over a decade old, they may struggle to run the game properly.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

VOID Interactive is still focused on refining and improving the PC version. Since the game is in ongoing development, shifting resources to optimize it for last-gen consoles could slow down progress on the main version.

It appears to be highly unlikely that Ready or Not will be released on the PS4 or Xbox One at this time. VOID Interactive has not made any indications that they intend to release the title on these systems, and considering the hardware limitations, they might decide to forego them completely.

Ad

If a console version does happen, it would likely be for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which are better suited for handling the game’s technical demands.

Although unlikely, it's still possible that a highly optimized version might be made for last-generation consoles with smaller maps, less graphics commitment, or additional compromises to ensure better performance.

Read more: Ready or Not crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes

Ad

Similar to how some expensive titles are accessible on Xbox Cloud Gaming or PlayStation Now, some fans think that Ready or Not may soon be playable on earlier systems through cloud gaming services. But no intentions for this have been announced by VOID Interactive.

Some indie studios have helped bring demanding PC games to older consoles, but this usually depends on publisher support and demand. Since VOID Interactive is an independent studio, its resources may be too limited to pursue this option.

Ad

While cloud gaming or an optimized version remains a faint possibility, the chances of this happening are slim. If you’re a fan of tactical shooters, your best bet is to explore alternatives or consider upgrading to newer hardware if a console version is eventually announced.

Also read: Is it worth playing Ready or Not in 2025?

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.