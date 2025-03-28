5 best guns to use in Ready or Not (March 2025)

Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter based on the activities of its real-life SWAT counterparts. The objective is to neutralize and restrain all suspects within the map, but the way you do it is up to you. This game emphasizes player freedom by giving you access to a wide assortment of weapons.

With the dizzying variety of weapons to choose from, it can be hard to prepare for a raid where you do not know exactly what to expect. Some maps in the game are long-range open spaces, while others involve cramped hallways and rooms.

Choosing the most effective weapon is the key to your success. So here are the top five weapons to use in Ready or Not, which excel at different aspects of gunfights.

5 best weapons to use in Ready or Not

Below are our picks for the top five weapons you should use in Ready or Not.

1) M1014 Shotgun

Rapid-fire shotgun (Image via VOID Interactive)

This shotgun has a lot of things going for it. The gas-powered reload action ensures that the fire rate is unparalleled. It also has a diverse range of attachments, making it a versatile tool in your officer's arsenal.

The pellet spread of this gun is perfect for close-quarters room-to-room combat. But if you wish to use this weapon in a more midrange scenario, you can equip a muzzle brake, which tightens the pellet spread. If you want more stopping power and further range, you can use slugs instead as ammo. The high fire rate also helps with the slugs because you can take the second shot before the enemy can react.

2) P90

P90 Rush (Image via VOID Interactive)

When it comes to submachine guns, the P90 is a jack of all trades. It has a giant 50-round magazine, a high fire rate, and an equipable suppressor, on top of being able to defeat light body armor. The gun is compact and versatile, as it can fire both jacketed hollow point and armor-piercing rounds. All these features make the weapon adaptable to whatever the situation calls for.

Make sure you fire in short bursts, as the high fire rate will leave your ammo reserve empty before you know it.

3) MK17

Impressive stopping power (Image via VOID Interactive)

The first assault rifle in this list is chambered with 7.62 mm bullets and thus sports the highest stopping power of all weapons in this list. The drawback of this stopping power is the high recoil, which is uncontrollable on full auto.

The gun shines when used in semi-automatic mode and on maps with long sightlines. The high-powered bullets also penetrate cover, so make sure to identify your targets behind the cover before engaging them to avoid collateral.

4) DM4PDW

CQC monster (Image via VOID Interactive)

If you do wish to use an assault rifle in full automatic fire mode, look no further — DM4PDW is the perfect close-quarters weapon to keep you alive.

If the map is filled with civilians, you can always use jacketed hollow point ammunition (known as JHP in-game). The 300. Blackout bullets do not over-penetrate through cover, significantly reducing the chances of unintended civilian casualties. With great handling characteristics and a smaller size, clearing rooms couldn't be easier.

5) Beanbag Shotgun

Hardest hitting less-lethal (Image via VOID Interactive)

The Beanbag Shotgun is the best less-lethal weapon in this game due to its sheer pacifying power. While the Pepper bullets from other such weapons take time to affect the enemy, this gun provides instant results.

It only takes two shots to make the hardest of suspects drop their arms and surrender. Just make sure you do not aim at their face because the beanbag shotgun is called less-lethal rather than non-lethal for a reason.

Whether you prefer CQC or engaging suspects at range, there's a gun on this list that will suit your playstyle.

