Ready or Not not working on PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

If you've recently encountered Ready or Not not working on PS5, then you’re not alone. Several players have reported issues ranging from crashes and freezing screens to the game simply not launching. While the excitement of the tactical FPS’s console release has been high, technical hiccups like these can put a damper on the experience.

This article discusses every potential solution for Ready or Not not working on PS5, as well as the most probable reasons why it's occurring.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.

Possible fixes for Ready or Not not working on PS5

Below are some instant and effective troubleshooting steps to have your game up and running again:

1) Power cycle your PS5

Occasionally, a simple system reset works. Begin by pressing the [PS] button to access the quick menu. Select the power symbol and choose "Turn off PS5" (not Rest Mode).

Allow it to shut down. Unplug the console from the plug and pause for around 10 seconds. Plug the cable back in and turn it back on. This removes temporary bugs that might be preventing the game from launching correctly.

2) Rebuild the PS5 database

System files that may have been damaged can keep some games from loading normally. To rebuild your PS5 database, shut down the console completely. Next, hold the Power button down until two beeps to boot into Safe Mode.

Plug in your controller using USB and choose the "Rebuild Database" option. This clean-up and scan will not erase your data but will repair deeply embedded software problems.

3) Sign out and sign back in

There is also a possibility that your user session is running into a brief error. Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other, and select "Sign Out." After signing out, sign in again to your PlayStation account and attempt to launch Ready or Not again.

4) Delete the game's save file

Corrupt save data is another hidden culprit. From the PS5 main menu, head into Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Saved Data (PS5). Then tap “Delete from Console Storage” and select Ready or Not. If you’ve enabled cloud saves, check Cloud Storage as well and remove any corrupted versions before relaunching the game.

5) Uninstall and reinstall the game

If everything else fails, a clean reinstall may be helpful. Navigate to Settings > Storage > Console Storage > Games and Apps, locate Ready or Not, and uninstall it. Then navigate back to your game library and reinstall the game anew. This will get rid of corrupted installation files.

Ready or Not not working on PS5 can be solved with a clean reinstall (Image via VOID Interactive)

Potential reasons behind Ready or Not not working on PS5

There are no specific reasons behind Ready or Not not working on PS5, but some of the most likely causes are:

Damaged game files : Failing to install the game correctly or stopping downloads mid-stream can corrupt data.

: Failing to install the game correctly or stopping downloads mid-stream can corrupt data. Software issues : Processes running in the background, user account problems, or outdated firmware can conflict with the game.

: Processes running in the background, user account problems, or outdated firmware can conflict with the game. Save data corruption : Corrupted or damaged save files will make the game crash or die during loading screens.

: Corrupted or damaged save files will make the game crash or die during loading screens. Cache or memory bugs : Transient cache accumulation on your PS5 can interfere with the way games act.

: Transient cache accumulation on your PS5 can interfere with the way games act. Compatibility quirks after launch: Like most recent releases, a day-one patch may be required to patch optimization issues on consoles.

Though it can be frustrating to have Ready or Not not working on PS5, these steps should be enough to correct the problem and have you back to plotting with your crew. Patches and updates should come soon, so it is a good idea to ensure that your game and console are updated for a smoother experience.

