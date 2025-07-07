All soft objectives in Ready or Not missions 

There are a number of soft objectives in Ready or Not missions. Each mission in Ready or Not has its very own map and premise. Whether you want to play solo or want to party-up with your friends, the thrill of engaging and completing the in-game objectives in these missions is simply unparalleled. The game offers one of the most unique first-person-shooter experiences on the market.

That said, each mission in Ready or Not features soft objectives. These are optional. However, if you want to get a perfect score, completing them becomes mandatory. In this article, we will explore all the soft objectives spread out across the different missions in this game.

Soft objectives in Ready or Not missions

There are a total of 18 missions in Ready or Not. However, not each of them has soft objectives attached to them. That said, the table underneath will provide you with a detailed look into each of these objectives:

Mission Name Soft Objectives Thank You, Come Again In this mission, you have to locate and report a wounded veteran. You can find him near the gas station diner 23 Megabytes A Second Here, you have to locate and report the illegal server farm running within the mission. You have to make a report on all the prohibited images that have been uploaded, and furthermore, locate the evidence linked to "Mindjot", and make a report on the same. Twisted Nerve Find and report the missing cache of money. Once done, proceed to locate the incapacitated minor and report him. The Spider This mission has no soft objectives. A Lethal Obsession Report the stolen federal documents. Ides of March This mission has no soft objectives. Sinuous Trail This mission has no soft objectives. Ends Of The Earth Make a report on the bag of stolen money. Greased Palms Secure the weapons shipment in this mission. Once done, make a report on the suspected shooter. Valley Of The Dolls Make a report on all the prohibited images of minors that you come across in the basement. Furthermore, proceed to make another report on the prohibited videotapes that you find in the bedroom on the top floor. Elephant This mission has no soft objectives. Rust Belt Report the access tunnel that is used for trafficking. Report on all the passports that you have confiscated in the ranch house in this mission. Sins Of The Father This mission has no soft objectives. Neon Tomb This mission has no soft objectives. Buy Cheap, Buy Twice Report the weapons cache that you will find beside the crates labeled "Fragile". Make another report on all the guns and drugs that you come across here, alongside records of human trafficking. Carriers Of The Vine In this mission, you have to track down Conspiracy Evidence that you can find in the first house, towards the back. Relapse This mission has no soft objectives. Hide And Seek Find the yellow shipping containers and locate drugs and weapons. Report the people who are being trafficked. Close all the doors of the shipping containers that you have opened. Find all the laptops in the Warehouse .Locate an orange container marked with a spider, find the drugs, and make a report.

Once you complete the different soft objectives in Ready or Not missions, you will be eligible to attain the 'S' rank in them.

Ready or Not gameplay (Image via VOID Interactive)

