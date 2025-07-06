Ready or Not optimized settings: How to get more FPS 

Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter that simulates modern-day SWAT operations, where players must respond to criminal activities. High FPS is the optimal experience as it ensures smoother visuals and more responsive gameplay.
You can choose to play the game in a realistic, simulation-style approach, acting like a real SWAT officer who prioritizes non-lethal methods and uses deadly force only when absolutely necessary, just as in real-life protocols.
That said, you’re free to play however you like. To get the best experience, with smoother visuals, accurate hit registration, and steady performance, you’ll need to find the right balance of graphics settings.
This guide will provide baseline graphics settings for players with mid-range PCs. If you have a low- or high-end system, you can tweak a few settings accordingly.
Best Ready or Not graphics settings to achieve more FPS
Here are the best graphics settings to follow for achieving higher FPS in the game:
Basic Graphics Options
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Based on your monitor
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Field of View: Personal preference (Recommended: 100)
- UI Scale: 100%
- Aspect ratio: Personal preference (Recommended: Fill)
- Optiwand View Mode: Fullscreen
- Optiwant FPS Limit: Disabled
- Optiwant Resolution Scale: 100%
- Helmet Camera FPS Limit: Disabled
Advanced Graphics Options
- Texture Quality: Medium (High if you have VRAM 8Gb or more)
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- VFX Quality: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: High
- View Distance: Epic or high
- Frame Limit: Disabled
- Motion Blue: Disabled
- VSync: Disabled
- Bounce Light: Disabled
- Per-Object Shadows: Disabled
Decal Options
- Enable World Decals: Enabled
- Decal Fade Distance: 100%
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3
If you have an AMD GPU, use this option:
- FSR3 Quality: Quality
NVIDIA DLSS
If you have an NVIDIA GPU, use this option:
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (This setting can be used if you have a 40 series RTX GPU or more)
NVIDIA Reflex
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Game to Render Latency: Personal preference
- Game Latency: Personal preference
- Render Latency: Personal preference
That covers everything you need to know about boosting FPS in Ready or Not. However, this is just a basic guide; if you’re using a low-end or high-end PC, you’ll need to tweak certain settings accordingly.
For low-end systems, lowering some graphics options can help improve performance. On the other hand, if you have a high-end GPU, you can increase specific settings to enhance visual quality without sacrificing FPS.
