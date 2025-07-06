Ready or Not optimized settings: How to get more FPS 

Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter that simulates modern-day SWAT operations, where players must respond to criminal activities. High FPS is the optimal experience as it ensures smoother visuals and more responsive gameplay.

Ad

You can choose to play the game in a realistic, simulation-style approach, acting like a real SWAT officer who prioritizes non-lethal methods and uses deadly force only when absolutely necessary, just as in real-life protocols.

That said, you’re free to play however you like. To get the best experience, with smoother visuals, accurate hit registration, and steady performance, you’ll need to find the right balance of graphics settings.

This guide will provide baseline graphics settings for players with mid-range PCs. If you have a low- or high-end system, you can tweak a few settings accordingly.

Ad

Trending

Best Ready or Not graphics settings to achieve more FPS

Here are the best graphics settings to follow for achieving higher FPS in the game:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Basic Graphics Options

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Based on your monitor

Based on your monitor Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Field of View: Personal preference (Recommended: 100)

Personal preference (Recommended: 100) UI Scale: 100%

100% Aspect ratio: Personal preference (Recommended: Fill)

Personal preference (Recommended: Fill) Optiwand View Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Optiwant FPS Limit: Disabled

Disabled Optiwant Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Helmet Camera FPS Limit: Disabled

Also read: 5 tips for beginners when starting Ready or Not (2025)

Advanced Graphics Options

Texture Quality: Medium (High if you have VRAM 8Gb or more)

Medium (High if you have VRAM 8Gb or more) Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low VFX Quality: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: High

High View Distance: Epic or high

Epic or high Frame Limit: Disabled

Disabled Motion Blue: Disabled

Disabled VSync: Disabled

Disabled Bounce Light: Disabled

Disabled Per-Object Shadows: Disabled

Ad

Decal Options

Enable World Decals: Enabled

Enabled Decal Fade Distance: 100%

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3

If you have an AMD GPU, use this option:

FSR3 Quality: Quality

NVIDIA DLSS

If you have an NVIDIA GPU, use this option:

DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: Off (This setting can be used if you have a 40 series RTX GPU or more)

Also read: "Just laughable and pathetic": Ready or Not sparks backlash over new censorship changes

NVIDIA Reflex

Ad

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Enabled Game to Render Latency: Personal preference

Personal preference Game Latency: Personal preference

Personal preference Render Latency: Personal preference

Also read: When does Ready or Not come out on Xbox and PS5?

That covers everything you need to know about boosting FPS in Ready or Not. However, this is just a basic guide; if you’re using a low-end or high-end PC, you’ll need to tweak certain settings accordingly.

For low-end systems, lowering some graphics options can help improve performance. On the other hand, if you have a high-end GPU, you can increase specific settings to enhance visual quality without sacrificing FPS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.