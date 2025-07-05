"Just laughable and pathetic": Ready or Not sparks backlash over new censorship changes

The Ready or Not console release is closer than ever, and it should've been a celebration for VOID Interactive, but the mood online has shifted dramatically. Just a few days before the upcoming launch, the game's PC version has been review-bombed on Steam, with over 10,000 negative reviews. This sudden spike is due to the introduction of some censorship-related changes in the game, which many feel go against what the game was known for.

For those who don't know, Ready or Not is a tactical shooter known for its raw, intense, and graphic realism. Before the review bomb, the game had a Very Positive rating on Steam with nearly 200,000 reviews. However, the timing of the new censorship and the vague communication around it has left many feeling frustrated.

User @jobapplicationgaming criticized the developer's statement on Steam by saying:

"Just laughable and pathetic. This can't be the game I once loved so much. How about you admit that you just sold out already."

Ready or Not is set to arrive for PS5 and Xbox X|S on July 15, 2025, and things are not looking good right now. The comment sections of the announcement posts on X as well as Steam are full of negative remarks from fans regarding the new changes.

On the official Steam blog, there are hundreds of comments criticizing these changes. User @FireAndIce1001 stated they regret buying the game without knowing future censorship would be implemented and asked whether refunds were possible. Meanwhile, @nuttext said the developer’s clarification was not convincing and didn’t address any key concerns.

Comments from the community (Image via Valve)

On the other hand, some players believed the outrage was unnecessary. @BossScroll7170 felt the changes weren’t as bad as people claimed, aside from not being able to shoot the corpses. @AnOKgamer suggested the developers should’ve limited censorship to console versions only, and also noted how many fans were overreacting. Meanwhile, @bjlantz1994 believed that people are making a big deal out of it for no reason.

More comments from the community (Image via Valve)

What exactly are the changes in Ready or Not?

According to the official statement, only six targeted visual changes were made to the PC version of Ready or Not:

In Twisted Nerve, the girl is now shown sleeping rather than convulsing.

A Lethal Obsession suspect’s nudity in the ghillie suit scene has been edited.

Female hostages in Hide and Seek now wear undergarments.

The Photo of Minors objective in 23 Megabytes a Second was revised.

Post-mortem dismemberment is no longer possible.

The developers emphasized that these changes were mandatory for compliance and not a reflection of changing creative values.

