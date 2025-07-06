How many missions are in Ready or Not?

There are a total of 18 base missions in Read or Not, each demanding focus, coordination, and nerves of steel. Developed by VOID Interactive, Ready or Not places you in the boots of an elite SWAT team leader tasked with defusing high-risk scenarios across a gritty, crime-ridden city. Now, even more players can experience these missions.
Ready or Not will officially launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 15, 2025, bringing its nerve-wracking realism to console gamers.
Read on to learn more about all the missions in Ready or Not.
All missions in Ready or Not
Here’s a closer look at the full mission list, along with their maps from the base game:
- Thank You, Come Again - 4U Gas Station
- 23 Megabytes A Second - San Uriel Condominiums
- Twisted Nerve - 213 Park Homes
- The Spider - Brixley Talent Time
- A Lethal Obsession - Sullivan's Slope
- Ides of March - Brisa Cove
- Sinuous Trail - Mindjot Data Center
- Ends of the Earth - Kawayu Beach
- Greased Palms - Los Sueños Postal Service
- Valley of the Dolls - Voll Health House
- Elephant - Watt Community College
- Rust Belt - Costa Vino Border Reserve
- Sins of the Father - Clemente Hotel
- Neon Tomb - Neon Nightclub
- Buy Cheap, Buy Twice - Caesar's Car Dealership
- Carriers of the Vine - Cherryesa Farm
- Relapse - Coastal Grove Medical Center
- Hide and Seek - Port Hokan
More missions in Ready or Not DLC
Beyond the core experience, Ready or Not has expanded with two major DLC drops, adding six more operations:
Home Invasion DLC
Released in July 2024, this pack revolves around chaos in a post-hurricane urban zone:
- Dorms – Greenside Dormitories.
- Narcos – 213 Park.
- Lawmaker – 155 Playa Vista Lane, Redwood.
Dark Waters DLC
Dropped in December 2024, these operations are set at sea:
- Mirage at Sea – Los Suenos Coast
- Leviathan – Los Suenos Coast.
- 3 Letter Triad – Los Suenos Peninsula.
With 18 missions in the base game and six more through DLC, Ready or Not offers 24 operations, each uniquely crafted to put your tactical intelligence to the test. Whether you're clearing a cartel’s hideout, handling a mental health crisis, or defusing bombs, these operations are about more than firepower. They demand patience, planning, and discipline.
Now, with the game heading to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on July 15, the adrenaline is just getting started for console players ready to step into the action.
