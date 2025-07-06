How many missions are in Ready or Not?

There are a total of 18 base missions in Read or Not, each demanding focus, coordination, and nerves of steel. Developed by VOID Interactive, Ready or Not places you in the boots of an elite SWAT team leader tasked with defusing high-risk scenarios across a gritty, crime-ridden city. Now, even more players can experience these missions.

Ready or Not will officially launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 15, 2025, bringing its nerve-wracking realism to console gamers.

Read on to learn more about all the missions in Ready or Not.

All missions in Ready or Not

Here’s a closer look at the full mission list, along with their maps from the base game:

Thank You, Come Again - 4U Gas Station

- 4U Gas Station 23 Megabytes A Second - San Uriel Condominiums

- San Uriel Condominiums Twisted Nerve - 213 Park Homes

- 213 Park Homes The Spider - Brixley Talent Time

- Brixley Talent Time A Lethal Obsession - Sullivan's Slope

- Sullivan's Slope Ides of March - Brisa Cove

- Brisa Cove Sinuous Trail - Mindjot Data Center

- Mindjot Data Center Ends of the Earth - Kawayu Beach

- Kawayu Beach Greased Palms - Los Sueños Postal Service

- Los Sueños Postal Service Valley of the Dolls - Voll Health House

- Voll Health House Elephant - Watt Community College

- Watt Community College Rust Belt - Costa Vino Border Reserve

- Costa Vino Border Reserve Sins of the Father - Clemente Hotel

- Clemente Hotel Neon Tomb - Neon Nightclub

- Neon Nightclub Buy Cheap, Buy Twice - Caesar's Car Dealership

- Caesar's Car Dealership Carriers of the Vine - Cherryesa Farm

- Cherryesa Farm Relapse - Coastal Grove Medical Center

- Coastal Grove Medical Center Hide and Seek - Port Hokan

Ready or Not places you in high-risk scenarios (Image via VOID Interactive)

More missions in Ready or Not DLC

Beyond the core experience, Ready or Not has expanded with two major DLC drops, adding six more operations:

Home Invasion DLC

Released in July 2024, this pack revolves around chaos in a post-hurricane urban zone:

Dorms – Greenside Dormitories.

– Greenside Dormitories. Narcos – 213 Park.

– 213 Park. Lawmaker – 155 Playa Vista Lane, Redwood.

Dark Waters DLC

Dropped in December 2024, these operations are set at sea:

Mirage at Sea – Los Suenos Coast

– Los Suenos Coast Leviathan – Los Suenos Coast.

– Los Suenos Coast. 3 Letter Triad – Los Suenos Peninsula.

With 18 missions in the base game and six more through DLC, Ready or Not offers 24 operations, each uniquely crafted to put your tactical intelligence to the test. Whether you're clearing a cartel’s hideout, handling a mental health crisis, or defusing bombs, these operations are about more than firepower. They demand patience, planning, and discipline.

Now, with the game heading to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on July 15, the adrenaline is just getting started for console players ready to step into the action.

