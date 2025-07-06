How many missions are in Ready or Not?

By Akash Das
Published Jul 06, 2025 11:44 GMT
Missions in Ready or Not (Image via VOID Interactive)
Missions in Ready or Not (Image via VOID Interactive)

There are a total of 18 base missions in Read or Not, each demanding focus, coordination, and nerves of steel. Developed by VOID Interactive, Ready or Not places you in the boots of an elite SWAT team leader tasked with defusing high-risk scenarios across a gritty, crime-ridden city. Now, even more players can experience these missions.

Ad

Ready or Not will officially launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 15, 2025, bringing its nerve-wracking realism to console gamers.

Read on to learn more about all the missions in Ready or Not.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All missions in Ready or Not

Here’s a closer look at the full mission list, along with their maps from the base game:

  • Thank You, Come Again - 4U Gas Station
  • 23 Megabytes A Second - San Uriel Condominiums
  • Twisted Nerve - 213 Park Homes
  • The Spider - Brixley Talent Time
  • A Lethal Obsession - Sullivan's Slope
  • Ides of March - Brisa Cove
  • Sinuous Trail - Mindjot Data Center
  • Ends of the Earth - Kawayu Beach
  • Greased Palms - Los Sueños Postal Service
  • Valley of the Dolls - Voll Health House
  • Elephant - Watt Community College
  • Rust Belt - Costa Vino Border Reserve
  • Sins of the Father - Clemente Hotel
  • Neon Tomb - Neon Nightclub
  • Buy Cheap, Buy Twice - Caesar's Car Dealership
  • Carriers of the Vine - Cherryesa Farm
  • Relapse - Coastal Grove Medical Center
  • Hide and Seek - Port Hokan
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ready or Not places you in high-risk scenarios (Image via VOID Interactive)
Ready or Not places you in high-risk scenarios (Image via VOID Interactive)

Also read: Ready or Not cross-platform in 2025

Ad

More missions in Ready or Not DLC

Beyond the core experience, Ready or Not has expanded with two major DLC drops, adding six more operations:

Home Invasion DLC

Released in July 2024, this pack revolves around chaos in a post-hurricane urban zone:

  • Dorms – Greenside Dormitories.
  • Narcos – 213 Park.
  • Lawmaker – 155 Playa Vista Lane, Redwood.

Also read: Ready or Not optimized settings

Dark Waters DLC

Dropped in December 2024, these operations are set at sea:

Ad
  • Mirage at Sea – Los Suenos Coast
  • Leviathan – Los Suenos Coast.
  • 3 Letter Triad – Los Suenos Peninsula.

Also read: When does Ready or Not come out on Xbox and PS5?

With 18 missions in the base game and six more through DLC, Ready or Not offers 24 operations, each uniquely crafted to put your tactical intelligence to the test. Whether you're clearing a cartel’s hideout, handling a mental health crisis, or defusing bombs, these operations are about more than firepower. They demand patience, planning, and discipline.

Ad

Now, with the game heading to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on July 15, the adrenaline is just getting started for console players ready to step into the action.

Also read: 5 best guns to use in Ready or Not

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

About the author
Akash Das

Akash Das

Twitter icon

Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.

It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.

Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications