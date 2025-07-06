Ready or Not S rank guide: How to get the highest mission rating

Scoring an S rank in Ready or Not isn’t just about completing the mission but about how cleanly and professionally you handle it. The game rewards players who treat every operation like a real-life SWAT scenario. That means using non-lethal tactics, prioritizing safety, and staying sharp under pressure.
If you're tired of finishing tough missions only to walk away with a mediocre rating, this guide will walk you through what really matters when aiming for that top-tier rank.
Ready or Not: How to get S tier rank
Here’s how to clean up your act and earn that top-tier rating.
1) Don’t kill when you can
You can go in loud, but if want an S rank, tone it down. The game seriously favors players who take the non-lethal route.
Equip yourself with the following tools:
- Bean bag shotguns
- Pepper spray
- Tasers
- Flashbangs, gas, and stinger grenades
Once a suspect is stunned, yell at them to surrender and wait for the compliance animation. Once they drop to the ground, cuff them ASAP. Every arrest pushes your score higher, and every unnecessary kill drags it right back down.
2) Make Civilians your first priority
Accidentally hurt a civilian? Say goodbye to that S rank.
When you enter a room, always be mindful of who's inside before you start throwing grenades or opening fire. Civilians might panic, run, or scream, but they’re still innocent, and the game expects you to treat them that way.
If a civilian complies, don’t forget to zip-tie them. Leaving them unrestrained counts against you, even if they’re not a threat.
3) Secure every weapon and piece of evidence
After an arrest or takedown, suspects will usually drop their weapons. Make sure you collect them all. The same goes for things like drug packages or mission-specific items. If it’s on the ground and glowing, it’s important.
Even if a suspect fakes surrender and you end up dropping them, you still need to secure the weapon.
4) Make staying alive your first priority
This might sound obvious, but it’s worth repeating: don’t die, and don’t let your team die either in Ready or Not.
Losing even one officer can tank your chances at getting an S. That includes your AI teammates, so don’t treat them like disposable cover. Use door cams, wedges, and peeks to scout rooms before barging in, and don’t be afraid to slow things down when things get messy.
5) Finish all the objectives during missions
There are two kinds of objectives in Ready or Not:
- Hard objectives (main goals that show up on your tablet)
- Soft objectives (optional tasks like securing evidence or reporting certain intel)
S rank usually requires you to complete both. So, if you’re rushing to the exit as soon as the main goal is done, you’re leaving points on the table.
Explore carefully, check every corner, and make sure everything has been reported over comms. It's not just about completing the mission, it’s about doing it thoroughly.
Getting an S rank in Ready or Not isn’t about aggression, it’s about discipline. Arrest suspects, protect civilians, and stay methodical. The more you play like an actual SWAT operator, the better your scores will be.
Slow down, clear methodically, and you’ll be seeing that S before you know it.
