Ready or Not S rank guide: How to get the highest mission rating

Scoring an S rank in Ready or Not isn’t just about completing the mission but about how cleanly and professionally you handle it. The game rewards players who treat every operation like a real-life SWAT scenario. That means using non-lethal tactics, prioritizing safety, and staying sharp under pressure.

Ad

If you're tired of finishing tough missions only to walk away with a mediocre rating, this guide will walk you through what really matters when aiming for that top-tier rank.

Ready or Not: How to get S tier rank

Here’s how to clean up your act and earn that top-tier rating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

1) Don’t kill when you can

You can go in loud, but if want an S rank, tone it down. The game seriously favors players who take the non-lethal route.

Equip yourself with the following tools:

Bean bag shotguns

Pepper spray

Tasers

Flashbangs, gas, and stinger grenades

Once a suspect is stunned, yell at them to surrender and wait for the compliance animation. Once they drop to the ground, cuff them ASAP. Every arrest pushes your score higher, and every unnecessary kill drags it right back down.

Ad

2) Make Civilians your first priority

Accidentally hurt a civilian? Say goodbye to that S rank.

When you enter a room, always be mindful of who's inside before you start throwing grenades or opening fire. Civilians might panic, run, or scream, but they’re still innocent, and the game expects you to treat them that way.

If a civilian complies, don’t forget to zip-tie them. Leaving them unrestrained counts against you, even if they’re not a threat.

Ad

3) Secure every weapon and piece of evidence

After an arrest or takedown, suspects will usually drop their weapons. Make sure you collect them all. The same goes for things like drug packages or mission-specific items. If it’s on the ground and glowing, it’s important.

Even if a suspect fakes surrender and you end up dropping them, you still need to secure the weapon.

4) Make staying alive your first priority

Ad

This might sound obvious, but it’s worth repeating: don’t die, and don’t let your team die either in Ready or Not.

Losing even one officer can tank your chances at getting an S. That includes your AI teammates, so don’t treat them like disposable cover. Use door cams, wedges, and peeks to scout rooms before barging in, and don’t be afraid to slow things down when things get messy.

Ad

5) Finish all the objectives during missions

There are two kinds of objectives in Ready or Not:

Hard objectives (main goals that show up on your tablet)

(main goals that show up on your tablet) Soft objectives (optional tasks like securing evidence or reporting certain intel)

S rank usually requires you to complete both. So, if you’re rushing to the exit as soon as the main goal is done, you’re leaving points on the table.

Explore carefully, check every corner, and make sure everything has been reported over comms. It's not just about completing the mission, it’s about doing it thoroughly.

Ad

Getting an S rank in Ready or Not isn’t about aggression, it’s about discipline. Arrest suspects, protect civilians, and stay methodical. The more you play like an actual SWAT operator, the better your scores will be.

Slow down, clear methodically, and you’ll be seeing that S before you know it.

Read more Ready or Not articles here on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.