Ready or Not cross-platform in 2025: All details explored

Ready or Not is currently available only on PC, but the developers recently confirmed that it is coming to consoles. This raises the question of whether it will support cross-platform play. The answer is yes. Once the console versions are launched, the feature will be enabled.

This article details cross-platform support and when players can expect it to become available in Ready or Not.

Ready or Not cross-platform details explored

As mentioned, cross-platform play for Ready or Not will be available once the game launches on other platforms. The developers have already confirmed this feature. The official console release is scheduled for July 15, 2025, on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Once the title is available on these platforms, cross-play will go live, allowing one to team up with other PC and console gamers for a full co-op experience.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, Ready or Not is a realistic tactical first-person shooter that simulates the role of a SWAT officer. Your objective is to subdue criminal activity. While completing missions is important, your score is determined by how you handle each scenario.

For a more immersive and realistic experience, you are encouraged to act like a real SWAT officer, using non-lethal weapons when possible and avoiding deadly force unless absolutely necessary.

When played with a squad, the game delivers an adrenaline-pumping, decision-heavy experience that replicates real-life tactical operations. With cross-platform play becoming available soon, the overall experience should be further enhanced, as players can team up with friends across different systems and enjoy seamless co-op action regardless of their platform.

Ready or Not was released in December 2023 as a PC-exclusive title and received "Very Positive" reviews on Steam. However, following the recent announcement of its upcoming console release, the developers made some content censorship changes to comply with console censorship guidelines. These changes have resulted in a few negative reviews.

Since cross-platform play is being introduced, the game must maintain consistency across all versions, meaning the content, missions, and overall experience must remain the same for everyone. Thus, the changes made for its console release are necessary to ensure parity across platforms.

Pre-orders are now live for console gamers, who will also receive exclusive pre-order rewards. However, note that the title will not be available on last-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Here are the pre-order rewards you’ll receive if you pre-order Ready or Not:

M32A1 Grenade Launcher

MK-V Pistol

590M Shotgun

