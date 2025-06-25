Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (June 25, 2025): All rewards and how to get

Rainbow Six Siege X has just announced a fresh round of Twitch Drops for June 2025, giving players a chance to unlock multiple new items for free. The Siege X update has been very successful so far, drawing hundreds of thousands of players daily on Steam. Ubisoft seems to be rewarding the community with constant free drops and events. This time, we are getting a themed bundle for Glaz.
On that note, here’s how to unlock all the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drop rewards starting June 25, 2025.
How to get Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (June 25, 2025)
There are four free rewards to unlock: Operator Card, Headgear, Uniform, and Weapon skin. The first thing you must do is link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts.
Follow these steps to link your accounts:
- Visit the official Ubisoft website.
- Go to the Account Information tab and scroll down to find the Linked Accounts section.
- Find the Twitch icon and click on the Link button.
- In the new pop-up window, log in to your Twitch Account and click the purple Authorise button.
Once the accounts are linked, watch any of the Twitch streamers that you like. Make sure their description mentions that drops are enabled on their stream. The event starts on June 25, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time.
Here are all the rewards and the required watch time on Twitch:
- Saloon Vest '25 Operator Card: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 30 minutes.
- Hardee Monocle '25 Headgear: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 1 hour.
- Saloon Vest '25 Uniform: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 3 hours.
- Barter Interest '25 Weapon Skin: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 5 hours.
Each reward will be added to your Twitch Inventory and should immediately be available to claim in-game. In rare cases, the items could take a few days to arrive.
That covers our explanation of how to get the new Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops. The event will end on July 9, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time.
