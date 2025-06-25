Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (June 25, 2025): All rewards and how to get

Rainbow Six Siege X has just announced a fresh round of Twitch Drops for June 2025, giving players a chance to unlock multiple new items for free. The Siege X update has been very successful so far, drawing hundreds of thousands of players daily on Steam. Ubisoft seems to be rewarding the community with constant free drops and events. This time, we are getting a themed bundle for Glaz.

On that note, here’s how to unlock all the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drop rewards starting June 25, 2025.

How to get Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (June 25, 2025)

There are four free rewards to unlock: Operator Card, Headgear, Uniform, and Weapon skin. The first thing you must do is link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Follow these steps to link your accounts:

Visit the official Ubisoft website .

. Go to the Account Information tab and scroll down to find the Linked Accounts section.

tab and scroll down to find the section. Find the Twitch icon and click on the Link button.

icon and click on the button. In the new pop-up window, log in to your Twitch Account and click the purple Authorise button.

Once the accounts are linked, watch any of the Twitch streamers that you like. Make sure their description mentions that drops are enabled on their stream. The event starts on June 25, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time.

Here are all the rewards and the required watch time on Twitch:

Saloon Vest '25 Operator Card: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 30 minutes.

Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 30 minutes. Hardee Monocle '25 Headgear: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 1 hour.

Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 1 hour. Saloon Vest '25 Uniform: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 3 hours.

Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 3 hours. Barter Interest '25 Weapon Skin: Watch a Drops Enabled Siege X stream for 5 hours.

Each reward will be added to your Twitch Inventory and should immediately be available to claim in-game. In rare cases, the items could take a few days to arrive.

That covers our explanation of how to get the new Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops. The event will end on July 9, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.