How to unlock four Rainbow Six Siege X Operators instantly

Rainbow Six Siege X is off to a great start, with its daily player count crossing the 100,000 mark on Steam consistently. To celebrate this, Ubisoft has teamed up with Discord to let players unlock four Operators for free. This is a great opportunity for new players to expand their roster without grinding a lot.

Ad

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the new Discord and Siege X collaboration that allows you to unlock four Operators.

How to unlock Doc, IQ, Blitz, and Pulse in Rainbow Six Siege X instantly

To start with, here are the four Operators you’ll get through this quest:

Doc – A Defender who can heal teammates and himself using a special stim pistol.

– A Defender who can heal teammates and himself using a special stim pistol. IQ – An Attacker who can detect electronic devices through the walls.

– An Attacker who can detect electronic devices through the walls. Blitz – An Attacker who can flash enemies using the built-in charges on his shield.

– An Attacker who can flash enemies using the built-in charges on his shield. Pulse – A Defender who can detect enemies through walls using his heartbeat detector.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

To unlock them, all you need to do is accept a quest on Discord and play the game for 15 minutes. Here's how to find and accept this quest:

Open Discord and go to User Settings.

and go to Scroll down and click on Gift Inventory .

. Select View Quests and look for the Siege X banner.

and look for the Siege X banner. Click Accept Quest and select your platform (PC or console).

Once accepted, simply launch the game and play for the required amount of time. There's no restriction on the type of game mode you need to play. However, make sure you have both Discord and Siege X running together on the same device, or the playtime won't be counted.

Ad

The last day to claim this quest is June 27, 2025. After that, you can still unlock these Operators, and that too for free, but it usually takes several hours to get each of them.

That's everything you need to know about the new Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X collaboration. You can go pick up the quest directly from here.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.