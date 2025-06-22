How to unlock four Rainbow Six Siege X Operators instantly

Rainbow Six Siege X is off to a great start, with its daily player count crossing the 100,000 mark on Steam consistently. To celebrate this, Ubisoft has teamed up with Discord to let players unlock four Operators for free. This is a great opportunity for new players to expand their roster without grinding a lot.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the new Discord and Siege X collaboration that allows you to unlock four Operators.
How to unlock Doc, IQ, Blitz, and Pulse in Rainbow Six Siege X instantly
To start with, here are the four Operators you’ll get through this quest:
- Doc – A Defender who can heal teammates and himself using a special stim pistol.
- IQ – An Attacker who can detect electronic devices through the walls.
- Blitz – An Attacker who can flash enemies using the built-in charges on his shield.
- Pulse – A Defender who can detect enemies through walls using his heartbeat detector.
To unlock them, all you need to do is accept a quest on Discord and play the game for 15 minutes. Here's how to find and accept this quest:
- Open Discord and go to User Settings.
- Scroll down and click on Gift Inventory.
- Select View Quests and look for the Siege X banner.
- Click Accept Quest and select your platform (PC or console).
Once accepted, simply launch the game and play for the required amount of time. There's no restriction on the type of game mode you need to play. However, make sure you have both Discord and Siege X running together on the same device, or the playtime won't be counted.
The last day to claim this quest is June 27, 2025. After that, you can still unlock these Operators, and that too for free, but it usually takes several hours to get each of them.
That's everything you need to know about the new Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X collaboration. You can go pick up the quest directly from here.
