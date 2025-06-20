Everything we know about the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown event

After almost six years, one of the most anticipated game modes, Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown, returns as a limited-time event this June. Initially released during Year 4 Season 2 Operation Phantom Sight on July 2, 2019, Showdown was an instant hit. This 3v3 game mode included an exclusive map, featured a secure area format, and adorned all characters with wild west-themed outfits that became fan-favorites.

In this article, we will discuss everything about the Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown event returning in Operation Daybreak.

Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown is right around the corner

A teaser for the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown event was released in a recent X post from the official Rainbow Six Siege UK handle. This, however, does not come as a surprise since the Year 10 Roadmap had already revealed that Showdown 2 was in the works and would be released with Siege X.

Instead, the teaser gave us the official release date for the Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown limited-time event: June 25, 2025. This teaser also hilariously showcases a tumbleweed, a pop-culture representative of the wild west.

More on the Showdown limited-time event

When this event was initially released, the attackers and defenders were replaced with The Law and Graveltop Gang, respectively. There were five playable operators on each side, alongside the option to pick Recruit. The game mode was a 3v3 Secure Area format.

The loadouts in these events were limited to the BOSG slug shotgun and the LFP586 revolver. The Law had access to one Frag grenade and two Smoke grenades, while Graveltop Gang had access to Barbed Wires and Deployable Shield. This game mode took place in Fort Truth exclusive map, which can be seen returning in the official X post mentioned above.

Key art for the original Showdown event (Image via Ubisoft)

Alongside the map, loadouts similar to the initial event and exclusive Showdown Alpha packs containing Showdown cosmetics are expected to return. However, thanks to the addition of several more operators in the eventual seasons, there might be an update to the number of operators available to choose from in Showdown 2.

Lastly, players looking forward to seasonal events will be happy to know that following Rainbow Six Siege X's release, the game will feature two limited-time events in a season. Therefore, players should be on the lookout for another limited-time game mode, set to arrive after Rainbow Six Siege X Showdown.

