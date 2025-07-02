The Steam Summer Sale 2025 is here, offering great FPS game deals on some popular titles. The ongoing sale will remain live until July 10, 2025, at 10 am PT. You can purchase some of these titles at a steal during this period.

Having said that, here are seven of the best FPS game deals at the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Seven best FPS game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

1) Battlefield 2042 ($2.99 at -95%)

Battlefield 2042 (Image via EA)

Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021. This FPS multiplayer title from Electronic Arts follows the events of Battlefield 3 and 4, exactly 22 years later, when a major blackout caused by crashing satellites escalates the tension between the United States and Russia.

Currently available at a discount of 95%, it costs only $2.99 during the Steam Summer Sale 2025, making it one of the best FPS game deals.

Buy Battlefield 2042

2) Robocop: Rogue City ($2.49 at -90%)

Robocop: Rogue City (Image via Nacon)

Robocop: Rogue City was released on November 2, 2023, and has since received “Very Positive” reviews on Steam. Developed by Teyon and published by Nacon, it follows the story of the main character, who is half-man, half-machine, as he strives to deliver justice on the streets of Old Detroit.

The title is currently available at a discounted price of $2.49, making it one of the cheapest FPS game deals at the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Buy Robocop: Rogue City

3) DOOM Eternal ($5.99 at -75%)

DOOM Eternal (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

DOOM Eternal was released on March 20, 2020, by Bethesda Softworks. In this classic action-adventure title, you play the Slayer, who is tasked with destroying all demons from hell and saving humanity from extinction.

It is available during the Steam Summer Sale 2025 at a 75% discounted price of $5.99.

Buy DOOM Eternal

4) Left 4 Dead 2 ($1.15 at -80%)

Left 4 Dead 2 (Image via Valve)

Left 4 Dead 2 was released on November 17, 2009, and is a sequel to the best co-op game of 2008, Left 4 Dead. In this action-horror title, you and your friends must survive a zombie apocalypse in the Deep South. The game is known for its intense, gory gameplay and incredible storyline.

It is currently available at a discount of 80% at the Steam Summer Sale 2025 and costs only $1.15, making it a great FPS deal.

Buy Left 4 Dead 2

5) Halo: The Master Chief Collection ($9.99 at -75%)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection offers a complete Halo experience. This classic FPS title from Xbox Gaming Studios features the gripping narrative of all six games, better optimization for PC, and several multiplayer options, allowing players to enjoy it at its best.

This collection is being sold at a discounted price of $9.99 and is easily one of the best FPS game deals.

Buy Halo: The Master Chief collection

6) Half-Life: Alyx ($8.09 at -70%)

Half-Life: Alyx (Image via Valve)

Half-Life: Alyx is the VR iteration of the classic series by Valve. Featuring an action-horror atmosphere, the game takes you on a journey as Alyx Vance, who is humanity’s chance of survival against the deadly alien race called the Combine. It is set between the storylines of Half-Life 1 and 2, and has a captivating narrative.

The game is now being offered at a discount of 70%, costing only $8.09 during the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Buy Half-Life: Alyx

7) Metro Exodus ($4.59 at -80%)

Metro Exodus (Image via Deep Silver)

Metro Exodus was released on February 14, 2019, by Deep Silver. Set in post-apocalyptic Russia, the game features a thrilling storyline where your main objective is to fight monsters for survival. It offers a complete sandbox experience for those who enjoy non-linear narratives.

During the Steam Summer Sale 2025, the title is available at only $4.59, making it one of the best FPS game deals.

Buy Metro Exodus

