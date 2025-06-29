There are several great third-person shooter game deals available during Steam Summer Sale 2025. This sale, which is currently live, will remain so until July 10, 2025, at 10 am PT. Thus, gamers have the opportunity to purchase titles ranging from competitive shooters to open-world adventures and more at much cheaper prices.

With that in mind, here are seven of the best third-person shooter game deals during Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Note: The games mentioned are not listed in any particular order.

7 best third-person shooter game deals during Steam Summer Sale 2025

1) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($2.99 at -90%)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Eidos Interactive Corp.)

Developed by Eidos-Montreal and published by Eidos Interactive Corp, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-adventure title released on October 26, 2021. In the game, you play as Star-Lord, who must lead a team of Guardians through chaotic missions.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available for a discounted price of $2.99, making it one of the best third-person shooter game deals during the Steam Summer Sale.

Buy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

2) Tom Clancy's The Division 2 ($5.99 at -75%)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 was released on January 12, 2023, and quickly rose to become one of the most acclaimed games to date. Developed and published by Ubisoft, this third-person open-world role-playing looter-shooter title features intense tactical gameplay and customisable builds, taking you on a journey to save Washington, D.C. from different enemy factions.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is available at a 75% discount during Steam Summer Sale 2025, costing only $5.99, making it one of the best third-person shooter game deals.

Buy Tom Clancy's The Division 2

3) Sniper Elite 5 ($12.49 at -75%)

Sniper Elite 5 (Image via Rebellion)

Sniper Elite 5 is a single-player title with immersive gameplay. It follows the events of its prequel where you get to play with Karl Fairburne, and help your battalion capture a beachhead and the village of Colline-Sur-Mer. The title's realistic sniping experience, stealth mechanics, and the popular x-ray kill cam make it a treat for fans of the genre.

Since it is available at a 75% discount for $12.49, it is one of the best third-person shooter game deals offered during Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Buy Sniper Elite 5

4) Vanquish ($5.99 at -70%)

Vanquish (Image via SEGA)

Vanquish was released on May 25, 2017. Developed by PlatinumGames and Little Stone Software and published by SEGA, this third-person sci-fi action shooter title puts you in the shoes of Sam Gideon, who combines superhuman agility with advanced technology to take down a league of robots.

At a discounted price of $5.99, Vanquish is one of the best third-person shooter game deals you can get during Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Buy Vanquish

5) Dead Space ($11.99 at -80%)

Dead Space (Image via EA)

Dead Space, which was released on January 27, 2023, has garnered “Very Positive” reviews on Steam. Developed by Motive and published by Electronic Arts, it is a sci-fi survival horror game where you’re tasked with repairing the mining ship USG Ishimura, only to discover that something sinister is on board.

Dead Space is currently available for $11.99 during Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Buy Dead Space

6) World War Z ($3.95 at -67%)

World War Z (Image via Saber Interactive Inc)

World War Z is a third-person co-op multiplayer game developed and published by Saber Interactive Inc. and released on September 21, 2021. In this title, you can team up with up to four players and fight hordes of zombies together.

The game is available for a 67% discount, costing only $3.95 at Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Buy World War Z

7) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands ($3.92 at -80%)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Image via Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, released on March 7, 2017, remains one of the most beloved third-person shooter titles to this day. In this game, you are part of an elite special forces group who are tasked to neutralise the Santa Blanca drug cartel in Bolivia.

With “Very Positive” reviews on Steam, the game combines stealthy tactical gameplay with a responsive open-world experience.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is currently available for $3.92, making it one of the best third-person shooter game deals available during Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Buy Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

