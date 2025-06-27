7 best sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

There are many great sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025, featuring discounts up to 90%. Most of these discounted titles are developed and published by EA Sports, with some notable entries by 2K and Nacon. With games like FC 25, WWE 2K25, and more on sale for a limited time, here are the seven best deals at the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Must-buy sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

1) FC 25 (80% off)

After losing the FIFA license, EA renamed its marquee football series, starting with FC 24. The game was well received, featuring realistic player movements backed by its Hypermotion V technology. FC 25 continued in this new direction, incorporating new features like enhanced FC IQ and a bespoke player role system.

FC 25 also introduced Rush mode, where you can team up with four others to play 5v5 football. The latest entry is currently marked as one of the most recommended sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025, for $13.99.

2) Madden NFL 25 (80% off)

Madden NFL 25 is the most well-known American football game (Image via Electronic Arts)

Among various additions, EA's Madden 25 boasts an updated FieldSENSE physics-based tackling and collision system powered by BOOM Tech technology. This lends more realism to its animations, which also improves its ball carrier system.

As always, competitive enthusiasts can hop on Ultimate Team and face off against other players online. Available for $13.99 at the Steam Summer Sale 2025, NFL lovers have a great deal waiting for them.

3) Super Mega Baseball 4 (90% off)

Super Mega Baseball 4 has a cartoony art style (Image via Electronic Arts)

For those seeking a fun, arcadey sports game deal at Steam Summer Sale 2025, EA’s Super Mega Baseball 4 is your best bet. It’s a fun baseball game, featuring a roster of over 200 retired baseball legends. The title incorporates cartoonish graphics, featuring goofier and snappier animations than previous entries in this series.

Its gameplay focuses on various elements that cater to both casual and competitive players, having an "easy to learn, hard to master" style. You can buy Super Mega Baseball 4 for only $4.99.

4) WWE 2K25 (40% off)

Wrestling fans can now get 2K’s WWE 2K25 at a reduced price of $35.99. Boasting the biggest roster in the series, the game features over 300 playable wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Undertaker, and even popular characters such as iShowSpeed.

WWE 2K25 also features an enhanced MyRISE mode where you can create a custom superstar and delve into a story campaign, which involves you and other WWE wrestlers infiltrating NXT. For the first time in the series, players can partake in intergender matches. Considering the amount of content available, WWE 2K25 represents one of the best sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025.

5) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (60% off)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a remaster of the first two games in the series, packed in one, wrapped in new HD graphics built from the ground up. It features a large roster of famous characters, including Tony Hawk himself. If you adore skating and old-school early 2000s punk, give this game a try.

Boasting a “very positive” rating of 90% and a slashed price of $15.99 on Steam, this is one of the best sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025. Moreover, its sequel, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, is coming out soon, making it the best time to play this game.

6) AO Tennis 2 (80% off)

AO Tennis 2 features many famous players (Image via Nacon)

Big Ant Studios' AO Tennis 2 features an amazing career mode, where you can create your character and take on famous Tennis legends like Rafael Nadal, Angelique Kirby, and Ash Barty. You can solo this mode or dive in with an online friend. This game also allows you to replay historic tennis matches or create new scenarios using the custom match maker.

Coupled with that, it's one of the few titles to feature community-created players and venues that everyone can engage with online. Available for only $9.99, AO Tennis 2 is one of the best sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025.

7) PGA Tour (80% off)

PGA Tour is the premier golf game (Image via Electronic Arts)

Concluding our list of the best sports game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025 is PGA Tour. The latest entry marks a solid restart for the franchise, which had been lying dormant for many years. Players can dive into the Majors tournament and various exclusive golf courses. Boasting bespoke features like ShotLink technology and Pure Strike, golf enthusiasts can now hit more accurate shots in-game and experience fluid animations and diverse course dynamics.

EA Sports PGA Tour is currently available for $13.99.

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

