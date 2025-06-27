5 major highlights from Capcom Spotlight June 2025

Capcom Spotlight June 2025 wrapped up on June 26, and it delivered 40 minutes of exciting updates for some of Capcom’s biggest franchises. While the focus was clearly on a few major titles like Pragmata, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil Requiem, and Monster Hunter Wilds, the showcase was also packed with fresh gameplay footage, content drops, and fan-service moments.
In this article, we'll talk about five major highlights from Capcom Spotlight June 2025.
Highlights from Capcom Spotlight June 2025
1) Pragmata gameplay
Capcom Spotlight opened with a look at Pragmata, offering new gameplay and story details. Players will control Hugh Williams, a lunar investigator, and Diana, a mysterious android girl. Set in a deserted lunar facility, the gameplay combines puzzle-solving, fast-paced combat, and hacking mechanics.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Pragmata is still on track for a 2026 release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Fans can try it out firsthand during Gamescom 2025 this August.
2) Resident Evil Requiem's lore and Leon's absence
Resident Evil Requiem got the spotlight with new footage showing off a ruined Raccoon City and confirming FBI Agent Grace Ashcroft as the main protagonist. The developers also addressed why Leon isn't the protagonist. While they didn’t give a definitive answer, director Koshi Nakanishi explained that Leon’s fearless personality makes him a bad fit for a traditional horror game.
In short, Leon’s too cool to scare, which makes building suspense around him difficult. Whether or not he will appear later in the game remains to be seen.
3) Street Fighter 6 will add Sagat, along with new swimsuit outfits
Sagat is officially back in Street Fighter 6. He’ll be available from August 5 as part of Year 3 content. A gameplay preview showed off Sagat’s updated moveset and iconic eyepatch. To celebrate, the Sagat Arrives Fighting Pass launches on July 4, packed with new stickers, EX colors, and avatar gear.
That’s not all, as Capcom also teased Outfit 4, a summer-themed swimsuit line for Cammy, Luke, Chun-Li, Manon, Jamie, Kimberly, and A.K.I. Expect those on the same day as Sagat's arrival.
4) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess anniversary surprise
Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is celebrating its first anniversary this July with new content for fans. Players will receive a nostalgic bonus — a Mazo Talisman called Yashichi Waves, which transforms the music with an 8-bit audio filter.
This update will be available across all platforms, including the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a fun little callback for long-time Capcom fans and a nice way to bring more attention to the game.
5) Monster Hunter Wilds gets more content
Capcom Spotlight revealed a Free Title Update 2 for Monster Hunter Wilds, which drops on June 30. It includes underwater battles with the fan-favorite monster Lagiacrus, major improvements, and even a Monster Hunter x Fender Guitars crossover.
There’s also a full seasonal roadmap with the Festival of Accord Flamefete that will run from July 23 to August 6, followed by the arrival of Arch-tempered Uth Duna from July 30 to August 20. Finally, the Fender Event Quest will be live between August 27 and September 24.
Capcom also confirmed that Title Update 3 will arrive later in September. This update will feature a new Monster and a new Festival of Accord seasonal event.
Capcom Spotlight June 2025 delivered a mix of fan service, gameplay reveals, and meaningful updates across their biggest franchises.
Also read: Resident Evil Requiem trailer breakdown: 5 details you might have missed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.