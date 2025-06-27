5 major highlights from Capcom Spotlight June 2025

Capcom Spotlight June 2025 wrapped up on June 26, and it delivered 40 minutes of exciting updates for some of Capcom’s biggest franchises. While the focus was clearly on a few major titles like Pragmata, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil Requiem, and Monster Hunter Wilds, the showcase was also packed with fresh gameplay footage, content drops, and fan-service moments.

In this article, we'll talk about five major highlights from Capcom Spotlight June 2025.

Highlights from Capcom Spotlight June 2025

1) Pragmata gameplay

Capcom Spotlight opened with a look at Pragmata, offering new gameplay and story details. Players will control Hugh Williams, a lunar investigator, and Diana, a mysterious android girl. Set in a deserted lunar facility, the gameplay combines puzzle-solving, fast-paced combat, and hacking mechanics.

Pragmata is set to release in 2026 (Image via Capcom)

Pragmata is still on track for a 2026 release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Fans can try it out firsthand during Gamescom 2025 this August.

2) Resident Evil Requiem's lore and Leon's absence

Resident Evil Requiem got the spotlight with new footage showing off a ruined Raccoon City and confirming FBI Agent Grace Ashcroft as the main protagonist. The developers also addressed why Leon isn't the protagonist. While they didn’t give a definitive answer, director Koshi Nakanishi explained that Leon’s fearless personality makes him a bad fit for a traditional horror game.

The planned release date for Resident Evil Requiem is Feb 27, 2026 (Image via Capcom)

In short, Leon’s too cool to scare, which makes building suspense around him difficult. Whether or not he will appear later in the game remains to be seen.

3) Street Fighter 6 will add Sagat, along with new swimsuit outfits

Sagat is officially back in Street Fighter 6. He’ll be available from August 5 as part of Year 3 content. A gameplay preview showed off Sagat’s updated moveset and iconic eyepatch. To celebrate, the Sagat Arrives Fighting Pass launches on July 4, packed with new stickers, EX colors, and avatar gear.

Sagat is set to arrive on Street Fighter 6 on August 5, 2025 (Image via Capcom)

That’s not all, as Capcom also teased Outfit 4, a summer-themed swimsuit line for Cammy, Luke, Chun-Li, Manon, Jamie, Kimberly, and A.K.I. Expect those on the same day as Sagat's arrival.

4) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess anniversary surprise

Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is celebrating its first anniversary this July with new content for fans. Players will receive a nostalgic bonus — a Mazo Talisman called Yashichi Waves, which transforms the music with an 8-bit audio filter.

Kunitsu-Gami celebrates one year with a anniversary update (Image via Capcom)

This update will be available across all platforms, including the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a fun little callback for long-time Capcom fans and a nice way to bring more attention to the game.

5) Monster Hunter Wilds gets more content

The Capcom Spotlight June 2025 event closed with the reveal of Free Title Update 2 for Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Capcom Spotlight revealed a Free Title Update 2 for Monster Hunter Wilds, which drops on June 30. It includes underwater battles with the fan-favorite monster Lagiacrus, major improvements, and even a Monster Hunter x Fender Guitars crossover.

There’s also a full seasonal roadmap with the Festival of Accord Flamefete that will run from July 23 to August 6, followed by the arrival of Arch-tempered Uth Duna from July 30 to August 20. Finally, the Fender Event Quest will be live between August 27 and September 24.

Capcom also confirmed that Title Update 3 will arrive later in September. This update will feature a new Monster and a new Festival of Accord seasonal event.

Capcom Spotlight June 2025 delivered a mix of fan service, gameplay reveals, and meaningful updates across their biggest franchises.

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

