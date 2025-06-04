New game from the studio behind the Resident Evil series announced during PlayStation State of Play 

Amid upcoming games like Silent Hill F and Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles being addressed during the PlayStation State of Play event on June 4, 2025, Capcom brought the spotlight back to Pragmata, their new sci-fi IP from the same studio behind the Resident Evil series. After years of waiting, this fresh reveal gave fans a real look at what the game is about, how it plays, and when to expect it.

PlayStation State of Play: What is Pragmata about?

The game is set in a cold, dark stretch of the moon. You follow two main characters: Hugh, an astronaut, and Diana, a small android girl with some pretty cool techno hacking powers. They team up to take down a rogue AI controlling a lunar station and try to find their way back to Earth.

What did we see about the game during the PlayStation State of Play event?

The game's new trailer, shown during the PlayStation State of Play event, offered glimpses of its story, environments, and gameplay, showing off sci-fi visuals that are both eerie and stunning. What makes Pragmata stand out is that you control both Hugh and Diana at the same time. Each has unique abilities, and you’ll need to use both to solve challenges and fight enemies.

The combat is not just about brawling — hacking plays a big part, making the gameplay a mix of action and strategy.

History and delays explained

Originally teased back in 2020 with mysterious footage featuring an astronaut and a girl called DI0367 (later named Diana), the game had a planned release for 2022 that got delayed multiple times. After going quiet for a while and even pausing development, this new reveal confirms that the game is back on track and targeting a 2026 release for PS5 and other current-gen consoles.

The developers expressed excitement about finally sharing this update after two years since the last major reveal in June 2023. They promised to share more details soon, and with Summer Game Fest approaching, deeper insights into the game's combat and story are expected to be revealed in the near future.

Capcom confirmed that Pragmata is now focused only on current-gen consoles like the PS5, aiming to make the most of their capabilities. While the story details are still mostly a mystery, the trailer clearly shows that Pragmata is a full game and not just a tech demo or concept.

So, if you’ve been waiting to see if Pragmata was still happening, it is. With its mix of action, hacking, and mysterious lunar sci-fi setting, Capcom aims to make it one of the most intriguing games of 2026.

