Silent Hill F release date announced in PlayStation State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play that took place on June 5, 2025, showcased some amazing games, including Konami's upcoming Silent Hill F. The long-awaited entry to one of the longest-running horror series has been one of the most anticipated games of the year, and we finally have a release date. Silent Hill F is set to release on September 25, 2025.

Ad

Besides the release date, we also got our first look at the official gameplay footage of the game, which includes the return of the Silent Hill series to its survival horror roots.

Silent Hill F's release date announced during the PlayStation State of Play alongside a new gameplay trailer

Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

The Silent Hill series is finally set to return to the spotlight after quite a long time, with a new mainline game releasing later this year. During the PlayStation State of Play that premiered on June 4, 2025, Konami finally showcased the gameplay for its upcoming survival horror title.

Ad

Trending

The gameplay trailer showcased many returning features, such as the survival horror aspects, some of the boss fights that the protagonist, Shimizu, will have to face, and glimpses from the story that will take you to the town of Ebisugaoka instead of the traditional fictional town of Silent Hill.

Similar to last year's Silent Hill 2, the game will also feature puzzles that you will need to solve in order to progress. As was showcased in the trailer, the upcoming horror game takes heavy inspiration from Japanese folklore and urban legends.

Ad

Konami has announced that its upcoming survival horror title will be making its way to consoles and PC on September 25, 2025, when the doors to the rural town of Ebisugaoka in 1960s Japan will finally open for fans worldwide. Pre-orders for the game will also begin shortly, as was stated during the PlayStation State of Play livestream.

More details regarding the game will be made available in the coming days, and Konami might even reveal some new details during the upcoming Summer Games Fest. Besides Silent Hill, Konami also showcased a new trailer for its upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.