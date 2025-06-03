  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PlayStation State of Play June 2025 announced: Start time countdown, expected games, and more

PlayStation State of Play June 2025 announced: Start time countdown, expected games, and more

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Jun 03, 2025 16:04 GMT
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer showing main character fighting a robot with a red sword
We might get to see new gameplay footage of upcoming PS5 games (Image via PlayStation)

The date for the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 has been announced. This event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on June 4, 2025. Expect news and updates about various upcoming PlayStation 5 games to be unveiled during this event. As such, it will feature titles from different studios and publishers.

Ad

This article will explain when the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 will go live and which new games will probably be showcased.

When and where to watch the PlayStation State of Play June 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You can watch this show live on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 4, 2025. Regarding its timing for different regions and time zones, here's everything at a glance:

Time Zone/Region

Release Time and Date

Pacific Standard Time

2 PM PST on June 4, 2025

Mountain Time

3 PM MST on June 4, 2025

Central Time

4 PM CST on June 4, 2025

Eastern Time

5 PM EST on June 4, 2025

Brazil BR

7 PM UTC-3 on June 4, 2025

London, United Kingdom

10 PM GMT on June 4, 2025

Central European Time (Paris, Berlin, Madrid, etc.)

11 PM CET on June 4, 2025

India

3:30 AM IST on June 4, 2025

China

6 AM CST on June 4, 2025

Japan

7 AM JST on June 4, 2025

Sydney, Australia

9 AM AEDT on June 4, 2025

Ad

Also read - The Witcher 4: Everything confirmed in the State of Unreal 2025 gameplay reveal

What to expect from PlayStation State of Play June 2025

We might get to see Marvel&#039;s Wolverine gameplay (Image via PlayStation)
We might get to see Marvel's Wolverine gameplay (Image via PlayStation)

According to PlayStation’s blog post, this show will be 40+ minutes long and will feature “news and updates on great games coming to PS5.” As such, you can expect gameplay trailers of highly anticipated upcoming PS5 games like:

Ad
  • The Witcher 4
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • Hell Is US
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Crimson Desert
  • Resident Evil 9
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  • Borderlands 4
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker
  • Lost Soul Aside
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
  • Splinter Cell Remake

Also read - 10 games that could steal the show at Summer Game Fest 2025

PlayStation State of Play June 2025 countdown

Here's the universal countdown timer for the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 show:

Ad
Ad

For more gaming news and guides, check these articles out:

About the author
Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.

He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.

In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications