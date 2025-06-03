PlayStation State of Play June 2025 announced: Start time countdown, expected games, and more

The date for the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 has been announced. This event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on June 4, 2025. Expect news and updates about various upcoming PlayStation 5 games to be unveiled during this event. As such, it will feature titles from different studios and publishers.
This article will explain when the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 will go live and which new games will probably be showcased.
When and where to watch the PlayStation State of Play June 2025
You can watch this show live on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 4, 2025. Regarding its timing for different regions and time zones, here's everything at a glance:
What to expect from PlayStation State of Play June 2025
According to PlayStation’s blog post, this show will be 40+ minutes long and will feature “news and updates on great games coming to PS5.” As such, you can expect gameplay trailers of highly anticipated upcoming PS5 games like:
- The Witcher 4
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Hell Is US
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Crimson Desert
- Resident Evil 9
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Borderlands 4
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Lost Soul Aside
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
- Splinter Cell Remake
PlayStation State of Play June 2025 countdown
Here's the universal countdown timer for the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 show:
