PlayStation State of Play June 2025 announced: Start time countdown, expected games, and more

The date for the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 has been announced. This event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on June 4, 2025. Expect news and updates about various upcoming PlayStation 5 games to be unveiled during this event. As such, it will feature titles from different studios and publishers.

Ad

This article will explain when the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 will go live and which new games will probably be showcased.

When and where to watch the PlayStation State of Play June 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

You can watch this show live on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 4, 2025. Regarding its timing for different regions and time zones, here's everything at a glance:

Time Zone/Region Release Time and Date Pacific Standard Time 2 PM PST on June 4, 2025 Mountain Time 3 PM MST on June 4, 2025 Central Time 4 PM CST on June 4, 2025 Eastern Time 5 PM EST on June 4, 2025 Brazil BR 7 PM UTC-3 on June 4, 2025 London, United Kingdom 10 PM GMT on June 4, 2025 Central European Time (Paris, Berlin, Madrid, etc.) 11 PM CET on June 4, 2025 India 3:30 AM IST on June 4, 2025 China 6 AM CST on June 4, 2025 Japan 7 AM JST on June 4, 2025 Sydney, Australia 9 AM AEDT on June 4, 2025

Ad

Also read - The Witcher 4: Everything confirmed in the State of Unreal 2025 gameplay reveal

What to expect from PlayStation State of Play June 2025

We might get to see Marvel's Wolverine gameplay (Image via PlayStation)

According to PlayStation’s blog post, this show will be 40+ minutes long and will feature “news and updates on great games coming to PS5.” As such, you can expect gameplay trailers of highly anticipated upcoming PS5 games like:

Ad

The Witcher 4

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Hell Is US

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Mafia: The Old Country

Crimson Desert

Resident Evil 9

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Borderlands 4

Marvel’s Wolverine

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Lost Soul Aside

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Splinter Cell Remake

Also read - 10 games that could steal the show at Summer Game Fest 2025

PlayStation State of Play June 2025 countdown

Here's the universal countdown timer for the PlayStation State of Play June 2025 show:

Ad

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, check these articles out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.