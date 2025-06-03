All games confirmed so far for Summer Game Fest 2025

With Summer Game Fest just around the corner, fans eagerly anticipate what new games will be showcased at the upcoming annual event, set to air on June 6, 2025, worldwide. That said, we have an idea of some of the titles confirmed to make an appearance. While not all of them are new or upcoming games, it should provide an idea of what to expect.

Read on to know all the games that are set to make an appearance in some form at Summer Game Fest 2025. Here are the details

All confirmed Summer Game Fest 2025 game list

A video courtesy of Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley was also released, which is where many of these confirmations come from. First, here are the upcoming games:

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach: The upcoming sequel to 2019's Death Stranding is once again helmed by Hideo Kojima, features bigger worlds with more bizarreness to discover, and is set for launch on PS5

The upcoming sequel to 2019's Death Stranding is once again helmed by Hideo Kojima, features bigger worlds with more bizarreness to discover, and is set for launch on PS5 Hell Is Us: An upcoming sandbox roguelite Soulslike aims to mesh together several genres for an all-new experience set in an intriguing alt-history sci-fi/fantasy setting

An upcoming sandbox roguelite Soulslike aims to mesh together several genres for an all-new experience set in an intriguing alt-history sci-fi/fantasy setting Mafia The Old Country: A new chapter in the Mafia saga sets the stage for the series' origins as a prequel game with a linear narrative, with protagonist Enzo Favara in the Sicilian countryside

A new chapter in the Mafia saga sets the stage for the series' origins as a prequel game with a linear narrative, with protagonist Enzo Favara in the Sicilian countryside ILL: A chilling new indie horror game is on the horizon, boasting an immersive and gory experience built in Unreal Engine 5

A chilling new indie horror game is on the horizon, boasting an immersive and gory experience built in Unreal Engine 5 Marathon: Bungie's controversial sci-fi extraction shooter will also be shown at Summer Game Fest 2025, showcasing what players can do in its thrilling PvP matches

Bungie's controversial sci-fi extraction shooter will also be shown at Summer Game Fest 2025, showcasing what players can do in its thrilling PvP matches Wuchang Fallen Feathers: The all-new Chinese Soulslike RPG allows taking on monstrosities in the Ming Dynasty era with powerful weapons

The all-new Chinese Soulslike RPG allows taking on monstrosities in the Ming Dynasty era with powerful weapons iO Interactive's new 007 game: A brand-new James Bond experience is in development at the team behind the acclaimed Hitman franchise

A brand-new James Bond experience is in development at the team behind the acclaimed Hitman franchise Sonic Racing CrossWorlds: A new era of fun arcade racing arrives in the form of the next entry in the Sonic Racing series from SEGA

A new era of fun arcade racing arrives in the form of the next entry in the Sonic Racing series from SEGA Marvel Cosmic Invasion: The beloved Marvel franchise gets a nostalgic beat-em-up, set for launch across all major platforms

A world of monsters and danger awaits in Wuchang (Image via 505 Games)

A bunch of other, already launched 2025 titles also make an appearance, including the following notable mentions:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

South of Midnight

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Summer Game Fest 2025 goes live on June 5, 2025, on their official YouTube channel as well as the video embed above when it goes live.

