10 games that could steal the show at Summer Game Fest 2025

There are only a few days left for Summer Game Fest 2025. The annual event hosted by Geoff Keighley is from June 6 to 9. These four days will be divided into multiple showcases, each focusing on a particular theme. Thus, AAA as well as indie game studios will get a lot of opportunities to promote their particular titles.

Ad

Over 60 companies will participate in this massive event, providing viewers information on a variety of titles. A few are bound to steal the spotlight, here are some games we think can do it.

Note: The majority of entries in this list are purely speculative or based on rumors. They are not confirmed to appear at the event unless specified otherwise. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 games that can become the highlights of Summer Game Fest 2025

1) Resident Evil 9

Ad

Trending

The next entry in the survival horror IP might progress Village's story (Image via Capcom)

Capcom's next installment in the IP after the RE4 remake is headed by Koshi Nakanishi, Resident Evil 7's director. The title is rumored to be an original entry, Resident Evil 9. Capcom is confirmed to be one of the publishers taking part in Summer Game Fest 2025.

Ad

Furthermore, Matthew Mercer and Laura Bailey (who played Leon and Helena in Resident Evil 6, respectively) will host the Future Games Show segment. Thus, this might be the perfect time to announce their next entry into the franchise.

2) Hollow Knight Silksong

A still from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Silksong's appearance in the event isn't confirmed. However, a lot of recent developments do point toward it. The sequel to the incredible Hollow Knight was announced back in 2019, but it received minor updates from there on. Nevertheless, that hasn't brought the hype down.

Ad

Thus, developers Team Cherry finally announcing the release date of Hollow Knight Silksong will definitely mark a high point in the event.

3) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

The Remake is set to release in 2026 (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft originally announced a remake of the amazing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time five years ago. It was originally set to release in January 2021 but has faced many delays since then. Ultimately, the development duties were shifted to Ubisoft Montreal, the division that developed the original 2003 game. Things seem back on schedule for the Remake.

Ad

Summer Game Fest 2025 looks like the perfect stage to finally announce the Remake.

4) Judas

A still from Judas (Image via Ghost Story Games)

Originally revealed at The Game Awards 2022, Judas is the action-adventure RPG by Ken Levine, the creator of Bioshock. The title will puts players on a spaceship called the Mayflower that unfortunately faces a castastrophe. Your goal in the game is to survive.

Ad

Judas was originally set to launch before March 2025. But the title faced some delays. As of this writing, the updated release only says "coming soon." However, Summer Game Fest 2025 can be a great platform to reveal the final release date.

5) Marvel's Wolverine

A still from Marvel's Wolverine (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Wolverine is being developed by Insomniac Games, the studio behind the recent Spider-Man titles. It was originally announced on September 10, 2021, with fans excited for a brand-new Logan adventure. Unfortunately, very little information has been released since then (not counting the major gameplay leak).

Ad

The highly anticipated title is big enough to drive numbers for Sony's own State of Play showcase. However, the publishers may introduce Wolverine on Summer Game Fest 2025 to create anticipation. They can then expand upon the same on the State of Play, which is rumored to also take place on June.

6) The New Tomb Raider game

The next Tomb Raider entry aims to continue Lara Croft's adventures (Image via Amazon Games)

Lara Croft fans are having a good time due to the recently released remasters of the retro Tomb Raider titles. However, there has been very little information on the next mainline installment in the franchise. The latest entry in the series is being published by Amazon Games. It will be a linear, narrative driven adventure develop in Unreal Engine 5.

Ad

Amazon Games is confirmed to participate in Summer Game Fest 2025. It's speculation that the studio will announce the next outing of Lara Croft at the event.

7) Crimson Desert

A still from Crimson Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Crimson Desert is a highly anticipated open-world action RPG set to release this year. The game will put you in the war-torn continent of Pywell. You'll play as a mercenary named Macduff trying to unite the best fighters under his leadership.

Ad

The title is being developed and published by Pearl Abyss, which is set to participate in Summer Game Fest 2025. Thus, Crimson Desert might finally see a release date.

8) Splinter Cell Remake

The Splinter Cell Remake has a chance of appearing in SGF 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft originally announced the Remake of the first Splinter Cell title in December 2021. However, just like Sam Fisher, the series has stayed in the dark for a long time. Players have been looking forward for a new entry set in the iconic stealth franchise after the incredible Splinter Cell Blacklist in 2013.

Ad

Ubisoft dropped a close-up photo of the series protagonist Sam Fisher, but there's no text attached to the image. Posting this picture days before Summer Game Fest 2025 looks like Ubisoft signaling that there might be things to come.

9) Arc Raiders

A still from Arc Raiders (Image via Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders is confirmed to show up on Summer Game Fest 2025, as it was seen in the event's hype trailer. Ever since its second Tech Test, the title has been slowly gaining audience due to its unique setting and robust gunplay.

Ad

The developers may announce a beta for Arc Raiders considering recent developments. While the title doesn't have an official release date, it is expected to release in 2025.

10) Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

A still from Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

The souls-like hack-and-slash action RPG puts a dark fantasy take on the late Ming Dynasty setting. While we've already gotten a release date for the title (July 24, 2025), it is still appearing on Summer Game Fest 2025. The developers might provide some gameplay footage and delve into the mechanics story details of Fallen Feathers.

Ad

Those were the titles that if revealed, will become highlights of Summer Game Fest 2025.

Check out Sportskeeda's other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.