New Resident Evil game could be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025

New Resident Evil rumors have been floating around for years, with fans eagerly waiting for Capcom to officially announce the next entry in the franchise. Despite all the excitement, the developers have remained completely silent. Several recent updates suggest that the wait may be finally over, and we might see the first Resident Evil game announcement in years at Summer Game Fest 2025.
On that note, here’s everything to know about the possible reveal of the next Capcom game.
Multiple signs point to a Resident Evil 9 reveal at Summer Game Fest 2025
To start with, Capcom is officially listed as one of the confirmed publishers taking part in Summer Game Fest 2025. This was announced by Geoff Keighley, the founder of The Game Awards and the host of Summer Game Fest. Capcom hasn’t teased what they’re bringing, but fans suspect it might be related to RE9.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
What supports this theory even further is the choice of hosts for the Future Games Show segment at the event: Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer. Both are voice actors who played major roles in Resident Evil 6, adding fuel to the speculations in the community.
Another major hint came from Screenfire Germany, a reliable source, who mentioned in a recent YouTube video that the first trailer for Resident Evil 9 will be shown during Summer Game Fest 2025. Additionally, popular leaker Dusk Golem, also known as AestheticGamer, posted a detailed thread on X, explaining which rumors regarding the game are false and which ones hold weight. The sudden post from the popular account further confirms that the new game is indeed in active development.
All of these signs suggest that we’ll at least get a teaser during the event. The new entry is expected to be an original title rather than a remake, continuing the mainline story. The Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase will go live on June 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time and will be streamed across all official The Game Awards social channels.
Read more articles here:
- Is RE4 worth playing in 2025?
- RE9 may resurrect an iconic gameplay mode from the series
- Should you try out RE2 Remake in 2025?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.