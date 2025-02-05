Should you try out Resident Evil 2 Remake in 2025?

Resident Evil 2 was perfectly remade from the ground up by Capcom to give the gaming community a modern twist to the classic horror story. The remake was released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by enhanced versions for current-generation consoles and a cloud version for the Nintendo Switch.

This is the definitive way to experience the zombie apocalypse in Raccoon City. Fans of the original version will be pleased to know it retains the core but with a fresh coat of paint. If you are a massive fan of the Resident Evil series and are brave enough to face the undead, you should try this game in 2025.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the game.

The Resident Evil 2 Remake is twice as scary as the original

The developers are no longer limited by technology to bring this project to life (Image via Capcom)

There is no other studio that could faithfully remake Resident Evil 2 other than Capcom. The developers knew the game front and back and lived up to the expectations of a remake. The original game was great; however, it is rough to revisit, especially after getting used to what games look like nowadays and how they perform.

The remake roughly follows the original game's story about the adventures of Leon Kennedy — a local police officer on his first day on the job — and Claire Redfield — a college student. Players who finished the original will likely know the flow of events; however, the remake knows how to get a reaction from them through scary jumpscares. This is one of the many improvements that amplified the original story.

Smoother gameplay and navigation

This remake project is a passion project for the developers and an opportunity to change the original gameplay and camera movement. In the original, which is a fixed angle, the camera in the Resident Evil 2 remake hovers on the shoulder of the playable character like most games nowadays. This made shooting and exploring certain environments much easier and more convenient.

Players can enter rooms and scavenge for supplies and other useful items. The collected items can be stored in an inventory menu, which is much flashier than the original game. Leon and Claire can view these items with a 3D model that can be rotated, which may not mean much, but it is a nice touch and attention to detail.

Surviving the zombie apocalypse is not like a walk in the park, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to have backup health items on standby. Leon and Claire will mostly explore the abandoned police station in Raccoon City to seek refuge from the undead and look for supplies; however — they get separated — opening new areas to explore without backtracking.

Splitting the two protagonists allowed the developers to craft two campaigns. Going through a police station infested with zombies is scary enough, but it is far worse going through it alone. Claire and Leon can check for open cabinets to gather ingredients to craft medical supplies and ammunition for firearms picked up along the way.

Better combat and environmental puzzle-solving

Just because the camera angle is changed, it doesn't mean killing zombies got easier. The zombies have unpredictable movements, and going for the headshot will likely miss and give away a player's position. Ammunition is scarce, and players have to make each shot count.

The RE Engine is masterfully utilized in the Resident Evil 2 remake (Image via Capcom)

Players can run away from a fight and use their speed to their advantage. The zombies are powerful but slow, meaning Leon and Claire can run laps around them as long as they don't run into a dead end or a corridor full of zombies. For physical altercations, Leon's trusty combat knife can get the job done; however, there is a durability gauge to keep things interesting.

Some rooms are locked, and players either backtrack or look for a clue they might have overlooked. The game design is one of the better changes in the Resident Evil 2 remake, paired with the eerie atmosphere and music. Remaking a game can be a massive chore, especially for a title as beloved as this, but Capcom defied the odds and honored the original in the best way.

Unlike the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was divided into multiple games to tell one massive story, the Resident Evil 2 remake condensed everything into a single package, and the developers might have included extra fluff that didn't harm the overall game.

Conclusion

Resident Evil 2 ticked all the boxes for a perfect remake (Image via Capcom)

The Resident Evil 2 remake is a perfect first experience for players unfamiliar with the franchise. While the original will always be special, not everyone is inclined to play a game with dated graphics to experience a good story. Capcom removed that obstacle by updating character models, the environment, gameplay, and more, making this a good game to try in 2025.

Others may view these remakes as a cash grab; however, it is disingenuous to undermine the technical achievements the developers made to restore this classic title. With multiple ports available and the price dropping, it wouldn't be a bad idea to grab a copy now and try it yourself.

