Is Resident Evil 6 worth playing in 2025?

Resident Evil 6 was a turning point for the franchise, as it was responsible for shifting the series' focus toward action. The game featured action-heavy gameplay and an over-the-top cinematic presentation, which was new for the series and a misstep in the eyes of many hardcore fans. The title failed to impress gamers, as most of the fanbase wanted the franchise to stick to horror.

Ad

The poor reception even led to Capcom returning to its roots in 2017 with Resident Evil 7, which focused heavily on survival horror. It has been over a decade since the game came out, and maybe people's opinions have changed by now.

This article will take a look at Resident Evil 6 to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

There are four campaigns in Resident Evil 6

The co-op gameplay was back from RE5 (Image via Capcom)

The game retained its co-op elements from Resident Evil 5 and managed to implement them in its story. There are three co-op-focused campaigns to choose from, which were:

Ad

Trending

Leon and Helena : Focused on horror and staying true to franchise roots.

: Focused on horror and staying true to franchise roots. Chris and Piers : Focused on action, similar to Call of Duty and Gears of War.

: Focused on action, similar to Call of Duty and Gears of War. Jake and Sherry: Focused on chase sequences and melee combat.

A fourth campaign for Ada Wong was added later, but it lacked co-op elements and leaned towards stealth and puzzle-solving. There was something for everyone in Resident Evil 6, but that also gave the game an identity crisis. The title couldn't decide what it wanted to be, with every campaign having a different focus and action sprinkled heavily across all of them.

Ad

Resident Evil 6 has amazing gameplay mechanics

The gameplay feels responsive and fun (Image via Capcom)

Since Capcom was trying to go all in with its genre switch, they pulled out all the stops to make Resident Evil 6 one of the best action games on the market. The gameplay here was very detailed, with elements that added depth to the overall design of the combat system, such as:

Ad

Stamina system: Restricted players from spamming melee attacks on enemies.

Restricted players from spamming melee attacks on enemies. Moving while shooting: Implemented this mechanic to give players the freedom to move around and aim, which was not seen before in the franchise.

Implemented this mechanic to give players the freedom to move around and aim, which was not seen before in the franchise. Shooting from the ground: Getting knocked on the ground meant you could still aim and shoot enemies. This gave players the ability to defend themselves while they were down.

These implementations made the gameplay feel more refined than other action titles at the time. However, there were some issues that plagued the game, such as awkward camera angles that restricted the player's view at times and outdated QTE segments.

Ad

Resident Evil 6 holds up visually

The character models look incredible (Image via Capcom)

Even though the game is over a decade old, it still holds up well visually. The title originally came out on the 7th generation of consoles, which included Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. While there were some minor performance issues at the time due to the system's capabilities, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One port of the game sported a stable 30 FPS with slightly updated visuals.

Ad

Resident Evil 6 features a dark and gritty atmosphere across all four of its campaigns. The lighting does a good job of highlighting the fine details of the character models in close-up shots and gameplay sequences. While there are no modern-day advancements such as Ray Tracing and DLSS supported, it still manages to leave a positive impression.

Also Read: Is Resident Evil 3 Remake worth playing in 2025?

Is Resident Evil 6 worth playing today?

A must-play for action lovers (Image via Capcom)

It honestly depends on the type of gamer you are. If you are someone who loves the classic Resident Evil formula of resource management and survival horror, this is not for you. However, if you love action games such as Call of Duty, Battlefield, or Gears of War, then Resident Evil 6 is right up your alley.

While the story feels confusing with so many protagonists, the gameplay here makes it worth staying. You will spend the majority of your time blasting through zombies with your heavy-duty weapons, which will be the highlight of all your playthroughs. The visuals also hold up, making it an overall good package for any action gamer to try Resident Evil 6 in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.