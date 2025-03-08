Is Resident Evil 7 worth playing in 2025?

Resident Evil 6 was a wake-up call for Capcom, as their shift from survival horror to action was rejected by longtime fans of the franchise. The RE community didn't initially appreciate this change in the genre, as the series was deviating too far from its horror roots. However, Capcom brought the franchise back on track with Resident Evil 7.

The action-packed set pieces were ditched in favor of a more horror-focused approach, which made the game a huge success back in 2017. However, seven years have passed since then, and some titles often start showing that they are a product of their time.

Is that the same case with Resident Evil 7? This article will talk about whether the game is still worth playing in 2025.

A return to true horror

The atmosphere adds to the experience (Image via Capcom)

The element that made the Resident Evil franchise special back in the day was its survival horror factor. While it's true that the series had lost its way when it shifted its focus toward action, Resident Evil 7 brought it right back on track. You play as Ethan Winters, a simple man looking for his missing wife, Mia, in Louisiana after she disappeared during a supposed babysitting job.

Your search will take place at the Baker mansion, an isolated location in Louisiana where many people have gone missing before. This residence is full of ridiculous puzzles, creepy hallways, and undead enemies that will remind you of the core formula of the Resident Evil games from the PlayStation 1 era. This game uses its atmosphere to induce fear without relying on cheap jump scares.

You can experience tension with every step you take while walking down a narrow hallway. There is a sense of unpredictability, as you never know what is waiting for you around the corner. Another factor that adds to the atmosphere of the Baker mansion is the sound effects and silence, which make every playthrough uncomfortable.

Gameplay mechanics still feel fresh

Inventory is your best friend (Image via Capcom)

Even in 2025, Resident Evil 7 still manages to hold up gameplay-wise. The mechanics here resemble the early days of the franchise when resource management was the most crucial element of any playthrough. You are forced to make tough decisions on the fly, where your choices impact your experience in the game. Here are some gameplay mechanics that affect your playthrough:

Crafting mechanic : This allows you to craft ammunition and health using Chem Fluid found around the mansion. However, there is not an abundance of this resource, forcing you to choose between creating what matters to you the most.

: This allows you to craft ammunition and health using Chem Fluid found around the mansion. However, there is not an abundance of this resource, forcing you to choose between creating what matters to you the most. Limited storage : The inventory is finite, and you will eventually run out of space if you carry everything you come across. This forces you to discard or abandon items you don't require to make room for puzzle pieces and weapons.

: The inventory is finite, and you will eventually run out of space if you carry everything you come across. This forces you to discard or abandon items you don't require to make room for puzzle pieces and weapons. Limited saves: The game's hardest difficulty will introduce you to Cassettes. This item is used to save your progress, but it is available in finite numbers. This forces you to use them wisely, as running out will restrict you from saving your game.

These gameplay mechanics were part of the classic RE formula from the '90s, and Resident Evil 7 proves that they work perfectly even in today's day and age.

Resident Evil 7 holds up visually and technically

Visuals still hold up in 2025 (Image via Capcom)

The game uses Capcom's RE Engine, which is still in use in 2025. The engine manages to render photorealistic character models and environments that have aged like fine wine. While newer horror games might be more visually advanced, Resident Evil 7 has managed to stay updated with enhancements such as 4K support and Ray Tracing.

This brings the title close to today's standards on all modern platforms, such as PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game also takes advantage of the latest hardware to reduce load times and increase framerate without sacrificing visual fidelity. Even if you are on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, the title still manages to look gorgeous without any modern-day enhancements.

Conclusion

While most games start showing their age a few years after their release, that is not the case for Resident Evil 7. The title manages to age like fine wine by still holding up in all aspects, with gameplay that forces you to think quickly on your feet and visuals that look way too real at times.

The setting is solid, too, taking inspiration from popular ’90s horror flicks such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Evil Dead. Whether you are a longtime fan of the franchise or someone who has never played an RE game before, Resident Evil 7 is a must-play survival horror experience that will always keep you on your toes.

