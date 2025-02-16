What makes Resident Evil 4 Remake one of the most replayable games?

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a masterpiece that lived up to the legacy of the original release from 2005. Next month will be the second anniversary of this reimagining of a classic action-horror game. Since its release, many fans have played the game non-stop and have created their own challenges as well. There is an entire community that constantly adds new mods to the remake, which changes every playthrough in a major way. From harder difficulty to item randomizer, these mods make Resident Evil 4 Remake more replayable.

However, if we keep the mods aside, the game still offers a lot that increases its replay value. This article will discuss why Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most replayable games of all time.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. Additionally, the points listed below are not ranked in any particular order.

Here are the reasons why Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most replayable games

1) Mods

Randomized enemy placements (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@Mail Gameplay)

As mentioned in the beginning, Resident Evil 4 Remake has a dedicated community that works on mods. They have introduced various features that keep things fresh and make every playthrough different. Here are some types of mods that make the game highly replayable:

Enemy randomizer: Changes the placement of enemies in the game, making their appearance unpredictable.

Changes the placement of enemies in the game, making their appearance unpredictable. Item randomizer: Changes the placements of crucial items that affect gameplay in a major way. Your memory of where each item is won't work here, as they are now in completely random spots.

Changes the placements of crucial items that affect gameplay in a major way. Your memory of where each item is won't work here, as they are now in completely random spots. New characters: Allows you to play as characters that are locked to the Mercenary mode. This means you can play the campaign using Krauser, Wesker, and Ada, along with their special abilities.

2) In-game challenges

Challenges in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@Neon Slice)

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a list of in-game challenges you can complete to earn a special currency. This currency can be used to unlock various weapons, cosmetics, and even concept art.

The challenges start easy but get difficult as you progress the game. The Separate Ways expansion has its challenges as well, making the gameplay feel more reward-focused.

3) Item drops

Item storage (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@Shedrick Goldsmith)

Item drops in Resident Evil 4 Remake are completely random, increasing the game's unpredictability. You might face issues during gameplay, such as when you require a Large Resource drop but get everything except that.

This problem exists with other item drops as well, forcing you to make decisions on the fly that you wouldn't normally make.

4) Achievement hunting

Shield your Eyes trophy (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@PS5Trophies)

Resident Evil 4 Remake has some of the hardest achievements, where getting 100% completion will take over 50 hours and approximately six playthroughs. While collecting all achievements is difficult, it certainly makes the title one of the most replayable games of all time. Here are some of the hardest achievements in the game:

Frugalist: Complete the main story without using a recovery item.

Complete the main story without using a recovery item. Minimalist: Complete the main story using only knives and handguns.

Complete the main story using only knives and handguns. Silent Stranger: Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.

Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once. Peerless Agent: Complete the main story in Professional mode.

Complete the main story in Professional mode. S+ Rank Investigator: Complete the main story in Hardcore mode with an S+ rank.

5) Mercenaries mode

Mercenaries mode (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@Dual Myth)

Mercenaries is a free-to-play mode that was added through an update. Here, you can fight waves of enemies as different characters in the game. There is even a leaderboard where you can submit your scores in hopes of reaching the top.

The Mercenaries mode encourages multiple playthroughs, where you can figure out new strategies and strive for a better score in a short amount of time.

