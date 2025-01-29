5 best horror games to play in 2025

Horror games tend to be a hit or miss; while some games can keep you up for days, others are pure slogfests. This is why finding the best horror games to play in 2025 can be quite hard. Thankfully, there are several new horror titles on the horizon. However, if you don't have the patience to wait for their release, here are some great games that should satiate the horror cravings momentarily.

This list discusses the five best horror games you should play in 2025.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the author's opinion and is not ranked.

5 best horror games that deserve a playthrough in 2025

1) Alien: Isolation

Nothing is more horrifying than a Xenomorph hunting you (Image via SEGA)

Why play in 2025?

Features unpredictable enemy AI.

Has a suffocating, immersive atmosphere.

Remains one of the definitive sci-fi horror experiences.

Few horror games capture pure tension like Alien: Isolation. Instead of the action-heavy approach seen in other Alien games, this title draws from the eerie, slow-burning dread of Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece.

You play as Amanda Ripley, who must dodge a ruthless xenomorph aboard a deteriorating space station. All you have are some makeshift tools, stealth, and your wits to accomplish this task.

2) Dead Space (2023)

Experience the dread of deep space horror (Image via EA)

Why play in 2025?

The sound design is a major highlight.

Background score and SFX create bone-chilling dread.

A well-made, story-rich, and fear-inducing horror experience.

This modern reimagining of the 2008 classic once again lands you into the sci-fic deep space horror. In this remaster, the grim and dreadful corridors of the USG Ishimura are brought to life with cutting-edge graphics, enhanced lighting, and immersive sound design.

Personally, the audio design of the remaster is what keeps me coming back. The intricately built background score and SFX do a perfect job of creating the bone-chilling dread that is needed in a Dead Space game.

3) Dredge

Explore the horrors under the waves (Image via Team17)

Why play in 2025?

Blends exploration, risk-reward mechanics, and Lovecraftian horror.

A unique, unconventional horror experience.

Beneath its deceptively peaceful fishing simulation lies a psychological horror experience that gradually unravels into something sinister. In Dredge, you set sail to catch and sell fish, but lurking beneath the waves are unfathomable horrors waiting to be uncovered.

The further you explore, the more you’ll encounter eerie mysteries, surreal monstrosities, and unsettling truths about the world around you. With its unique blend of exploration, risk-reward mechanics, and Lovecraftian horror, Dredge is a must-play for those seeking an unconventional horror game experience.

4) Amnesia: The Bunker

The chilling horror of Amnesia, set in a bunker! (Image via Frictional Games)

Why play in 2025?

Offers intense psychological horror.

Unpredictable encounters keep you on edge.

In this installment of Amnesia, you will be exploring an underground military facility instead of the haunted castles from the older titles. Stranded in a dimly lit bunker, you must solve puzzles, conserve resources, and evade an ever-present creature lurking in the shadows.

The dynamic enemy AI will keep on surprising you by making itself more difficult to evade.

5) Visage

Visage is too realistic for the weakhearted (Image via SadSquare Studio)

Why play in 2025?

Feels like stepping into a waking nightmare.

Leaves a lasting impact, haunting you even after finishing the game.

If you enjoy slow-burning psychological horror, Visage is the ideal pick for you. Set within a seemingly normal yet deeply cursed house, you must navigate surreal and disturbing environments while uncovering the sinister history behind the house’s tragic past.

The game’s unpredictable scares, coupled with its emphasis on exploration and puzzle-solving, create an experience that feels like stepping into a nightmare.

