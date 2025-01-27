5 best open-world games to play before Atelier Yumia

Atelier Yumia is Ninja Gaiden-fame Koei Tecmo's take on the genre of hack-and-slash open-world games. The title is set in the forbidden and perilous continent that once held the Aladissian Empire. It focuses on Yumia Liessfeldt, who tries to unravel the mystery behind the mysterious cataclysm that ended the Empire.

With the game inching towards its release on March 21, 2025, those waiting for it can check out this list of five amazing open-world games to try out in the meantime.

5 amazing open-world games that you can play before Atelier Yumia

1) Wuthering Waves

A still from Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

This experience is similar to Atelier Yumia in terms of being an open-world action-adventure game with cel-shaded graphics. Developed by Kuro Games, this title focuses on an amnesiac resonator called Rover, who explores the new world of Solaris-3 to reclaim his memories.

The world of Solaris-3 is rich and vast, filled with unique tidbits to explore. The map can be traversed through various means, whether it be wall-running, gliding, or fast-traveling. Wuthering Waves also boasts incredible fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, which allows for instant character-switching to expand your arsenal of distinct attacks.

2) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A still from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was developer Monolithsoft's take on an open-world RPG genre. The title focuses on Noah and Mio as they embark on a quest across a world rife with conflicts. The world of Aionios hosts two major nations, Keves and Agnus, which are at war with each other. The two protagonists, one each from Keves and Agnus respectively, will meet various other characters along their quest.

The world of Xenoblade is rich with exploration and combat. Each unique region is distinct and engaging to explore. Aionios is filled with intriguing side-quests that sometimes feel more fleshed out than the main quests. Chronicles 3 is a great pick for players desiring Atelier Yumia-esque open-world games.

3) Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

A still from Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Image via THQ Nordic)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a remaster of the renowned original game. The title focuses on the Fateless One, resurrected from the dead through the Well of Souls. The player embarks on a journey through the war-torn Amalur, from the vibrant Rathir to the dark dungeons of Brigand Hall caverns. The in-game world is filled with tons of lore written by R. A. Salvatore.

Re-Reckoning is a great pick for open-world games similar to Atelier Yumia which features amazing melee-based combat. The title is filled with various distinct builds whether it be through close-combat or ranged weapons. Each weapon is associated with an ability type, such as the strength-adjacent Might weapons, speed-centric Finesse weapons, and magically-imbued Sorcery weapons.

4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

A still from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

For players who want to experience open-world games similar to Atelier Yumia but focused on melee combat and set in the famous Dragon Ball world, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is something to consider. Kakarot adapts the entire Dragon Ball Z narrative, from the Vegeta saga all the way to the Buu saga.

Aside from engaging in the various battles, players can go fishing, consume different meals, and complete unique side quests. Once they're done completing the base game, players can also experience its various expansion packs that provide further content related to Dragon Ball Z.

5) Genshin Impact

A still from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Those craving a new and unique world similar to Atelier Yumia can try out HoYoverse's Genshin Impact. The game puts you in the shoes of a star traveler whose sibling gets captured by an unnamed god after entering the world of Teyvat. The world is home to seven major nations, each ruled by an Archon god.

Exploration and combat form the core gameplay loop of Genshin Impact. As players progress through the world, they will slowly unlock more playable characters with unique movekits that they can instantly switch between. The elemental system adds depth to the combat, with elements like Anemo, Geo, Electro, Dendro, Hydro, Pyro, and Cryo you can create your build your playstyle around.

