Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land — Game mechanics explored

KOEI TECMO has released a video showcasing the various game mechanics for its upcoming RPG, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. The video briefly touches on many of the game's core systems and how they work in tandem to craft a unique experience. Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is set to release on March 21, 2025.

This article will go over all the mechanics that were revealed by KOEI TECMO for the upcoming title in the Atelier franchise.

All gameplay mechanics showcased in the latest Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land video

Field gimmicks

You can solve puzzles to progress parts of the Ruins (Image via KOEI TECMO)

The vast post-apocalyptic land of the game is full of different terrains that Yumia can explore via a set of abilities.

Bike: Yumia can summon and use a bike to quickly explore the game world

Energy: Energy is your core resource for exploration in Atelier Yumia. It reduces damage among several other actions

Gun: Yumia has a gun that she can use to solve puzzles

Ruins: The world of Atelier Yumia is full of various dungeons called Ruins. The higher the level of these dungeons, the better rewards you will get upon their completion. These Ruins will be full of enemies and other challenges.

Manabound Areas: Certain parts of the world will be affected by anomalies, slowly draining your energy

Synthesis

Synthesis (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Yumia is an alchemist, and the core part of the gameplay will revolve around creating essential supplies. Synthesis is the crafting system that allows you to create various items by combining resources you find on your journey. You can also use the Auto-Add feature to automatically add items and synthesize fresh supplies.

Battle

The combat system (Image via KOEI TECMO)

KOEI TECMO's latest RPG improves upon its predecessor's combat system. Atelier Yumia features a real-time combat system, wherein you must swap between inner and outer ranges, allowing you to tactically handle any enemy. You can swap characters and use skills such as Counter Attack and Precise Evasion to gain an upper hand during combat.

You can stun enemies by attacking them and then focus on a massive final hit that will deal high damage to them. Your party can enter a strengthened status called Mana Surge when the Environmental Mana fills up, allowing you to trigger a special ultimate attack.

Camping and building

Base building (Image via KOEI TECMO)

The upcoming RPG will allow you to bond with your party members at camps where you can share stories with them and also cook food. Moreover, you can build your base as you like it, and increasing the comfort level will grant you various bonuses. Your base not only allows you to have a relaxing time with your companions but also lets you customize Yumia's outfits.

