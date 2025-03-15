Is Resident Evil 4 worth playing in 2025?

Resident Evil 4 is still considered a classic even two decades after its release. This game brought massive changes to the franchise with the introduction of an over-the-shoulder camera and the removal of pre-rendered backgrounds. This title was also responsible for blending action with survival horror, which worked well in making Resident Evil 4 a masterpiece.

Resident Evil 4 even got a remake in 2023 that improves on a lot. However, the original still holds a special place in everyone's hearts. Is it still worth playing in 2025 when the remake exists with everything feeling more refined and polished?

The answer is a resounding yes. This article will take a look at the original Resident Evil 4 to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

The story is simple but features interesting layers

Leon is back and is cooler than ever (Image via Capcom)

The plot of Resident Evil 4 revolves around Leon, an agent sent to a small part of Spain by the U.S. President to find his missing daughter, Ashley Graham. As the story progresses, players will uncover that a cult called Los Illuminados is responsible for abducting the President's daughter. The gamer has to fight against a new mind-controlling threat called Las Plagas that has infected the villagers.

The rescue mission becomes more complex when it is revealed that the cult's leader, Lord Sadler, has also infected Leon and Ashley with the parasite. The mission now is to eliminate the Las Plagas from their bodies and escape with Ashley before it is too late.

Resident Evil 4 featured fantastic gameplay

The gameplay was ahead of its time (Image via Capcom)

The shift from Resident Evil 3 to 4 was massive, as the traditional fixed camera perspective was ditched for the new over-the-shoulder view. This made movement simple by giving more control to the players over the characters and their actions. The inventory system was also improved, as gamers could now manage the placement of their items the way they wanted to in their suitcase.

Since Resident Evil 4 leaned more toward action, there was an abundance of health and ammunition, making resource management an unimportant aspect of the game. There was also the addition of new weapons, such as rifles, the TMP, and the mine-thrower, which were never seen before in the franchise. The knife was also a significant part of the combat, as it could be used when out of ammo.

The game sometimes also turns into an escort mission while navigating with Ashley. She can get carried away by the enemies, which is an instant game over if players don't save her in time. This can get annoying, as it is easy to lose track of her during combat, but some sections also allow her to hide inside a dumpster or locker for safety.

Content and replayability

Different game modes (Image via Capcom)

One of the best parts of Resident Evil 4 is that even after completing the campaign, there are still many reasons to come back and replay the game. The title offers various modes to keep players busy:

Separate Ways: This is a separate campaign for Ada Wong, where players get to see what she is doing while Leon is on a mission to rescue Ashley. The gameplay here is largely the same, with some new animations, weapons, and the addition of a grappling hook.

This is a separate campaign for Ada Wong, where players get to see what she is doing while Leon is on a mission to rescue Ashley. The gameplay here is largely the same, with some new animations, weapons, and the addition of a grappling hook. The Mercenaries: This is where players get to use different in-game characters to score high points by killing enemies. This has to be done in a limited time and with an inventory provided by the game to earn various rewards.

This is where players get to use different in-game characters to score high points by killing enemies. This has to be done in a limited time and with an inventory provided by the game to earn various rewards. Unlockable weapons: After completing the main campaign on higher difficulties, players can unlock new overpowered weapons such as Handcannon and Chicago Sweeper to use during a New Game Plus run.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

It is a must-play even in 2025 (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 is absolutely worth trying in 2025. While the remake brings plenty of improvements, the vibe of the original remains unmatched. The visuals, while not being very modern, still hold up pretty well thanks to the unique art style. The controls, on the other hand, can feel outdated at times, with the game restricting movement while aiming, unlike the remake.

However, once players master the control scheme, the gameplay feels buttery smooth. Protecting Ashley during combat can also get annoying sometimes, but the trouble is not enough to ignore the masterpiece altogether.

