Could Hollow Knight Silksong finally reappear at Summer Game Fest 2025?

Summer Game Fest 2025 could be the event that announces the launch date of a highly anticipated title, Hollow Knight Silksong. The sequel was first revealed six years ago, in 2019. But since then, developer Team Cherry has provided no updates about its release aside from some footage to showcase that it is still working on the title. The wait doesn't seem to stop for Hollow Knight fans.

However, some recent developments provide a glimmer of hope about the game's launch.

Although slight, Hollow Knight Silksong has a possibility of appearing at Summer Game Fest 2025

Summer Game Fest 2025 would be the perfect stage to announce the sequel's release (Image via Team Cherry)

The first Hollow Knight title came out of nowhere, taking the world by storm. The indie Metroidvania souls-like title became a fan favorite due to its tight gameplay, engaging story, and unique world. This passion for the IP is what's helping its fanbase survive Silksong's wait.

However, Summer Game Fest 2025 might finally reveal the launch date for the highly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong. This assumption is based on a few major developments:

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct confirmed Silksong's release for 2025. Team Cherry could look to promote the title at numerous gaming events, with Summer Game Fest 2025 being a major contender.

Nintendo, which revealed the release year for Silksong, will also participate in this year's SGF after skipping it for several years.

ACMI (Australia's national museum of screen culture) revealed that it would host a somewhat playable build of Hollow Knight Silksong by September 2025.

The game's Steam page received an update on June 3, 2025, implying that it is being prepared for purchase.

However, there is still no confirmation of the sequel appearing at Summer Game Fest 2025. Thus, Silksong fans shouldn't have high expectations.

Hollow Knight Silksong could also appear at other rumored events in June 2025

Silksong has many opportunities to announce its release date (Image via Team Cherry)

June 2025 will feature many gaming showcases and events, providing an opportunity for Team Cherry to promote its title. These are:

Xbox will have its own game showcase on June 8, 2025. Silksong was delayed after its last appearance at the Microsoft Gaming division's 2022 event. However, chances are that it will show up at the 2025 showcase since Xbox promised the title's release on Game Pass.

An insider has hinted at a Sony State of Play event in June 2025, which is another opportunity for Silksong to announce its release.

Nintendo is set to launch the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. Thus, the company could announce additional information about some titles before or after the console release.

While things are still not perfect for Hollow Knight Silksong fans, much evidence points to an imminent launch. Thus, it looks like their wait might finally come to an end.

