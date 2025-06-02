ARC Raiders confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, hinting potential Beta session to start soon

ARC Raiders recently concluded its Tech Test, and it turned out to be one of the most well-received playtests in recent memory. Players praised its striking visuals and fresh take on the extraction shooting genre. Despite the excitement, fans have no clue about its official release. The good news is that we might be getting all the answers soon, as the game is now officially confirmed to appear at Summer Game Fest 2025. Alongside the showcase, there are strong hints pointing toward a possible Beta announcement as well.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the game’s Summer Game Fest appearance.

ARC Raiders set to appear at Summer Game Fest 2025

Summer Game Fest is one of the biggest annual events for video game reveals, gameplay showcases, and major updates from video game studios across the world. It is hosted by the creator of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley.

During a short teaser for the event, fans spotted a quick two-second glimpse of ARC Raiders, which was enough to ignite the community’s excitement. The event will be streamed live on June 6, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern Time via The Game Awards channels.

Here are the event date and times across major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 6, 2025, at 2:00 pm

June 6, 2025, at 2:00 pm Central Time (CDT): June 6, 2025, at 4:00 pm

June 6, 2025, at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (EDT): June 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm

June 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): June 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm

June 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm Central European Standard Time (CEST): June 6, 2025, at 11:00 pm

June 6, 2025, at 11:00 pm Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): June 7, 2025, at 12:00 am

June 7, 2025, at 12:00 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 7, 2025, at 1:00 am

June 7, 2025, at 1:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST): June 7, 2025, at 2:30 am

June 7, 2025, at 2:30 am China Standard Time (CST): June 7, 2025, at 5:00 am

June 7, 2025, at 5:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST): June 7, 2025, at 6:00 am

June 7, 2025, at 6:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 7, 2025, at 7:00 am

June 7, 2025, at 7:00 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 7, 2025, at 9:00 am

The biggest reason fans are expecting a Beta announcement is due to some behind-the-scenes changes. Many players have reported that their ARC Raiders Tech Test app has now been renamed to simply Beta, although it's still inaccessible. Additionally, a few Xbox users mentioned that they can pre-download the Beta version of the game on their console.

That's everything we know about the Summer Game Fest announcement. While the game still has no official release date, it's widely expected to launch sometime in late 2025.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

