Insomniac Games addresses Wolverine PS5 leaks, promises to share more “when the time is right”

Insomniac Games, following the major data breach, has finally come out with their official statement regarding the cyberattack, as well as their plans regarding Marvel's Wolverine for the PS5 going forward. In their latest X (formerly Twitter) post, the studio explained how the data breach affected their morale, while also giving an update on Marvel's Wolverine.

The studio behind beloved PlayStation exclusives like Ratchet & Clank, as well as the recent Marvel's Spider-Man titles, was recently targeted by a group of hackers called Rhysida, who stole roughly 1.5TB of confidential data, including employee details, as well as a ton of information on Insomniac Games' future titles.

Although the hackers initially demanded a hefty ransom for the stolen data, upon getting denied by Sony, Rhysida followed their promise of leaking all the stolen data online. Marvel's Wolverine was the most affected by this leak, with story cutscenes, gameplay features, and other aspects being made public ahead of the game's official gameplay reveal.

"...like Logan...Insomniac is resilient," Insomniac Games thanks fans for their support following the recent cyberattack

In their X post, Insomniac Games first thanked fans across the globe for the outpouring of support and encouragement during the last few days. The post also mentions how the recent data breach took an "emotional toll" on the staff and developers and how the studio "focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other."

Expand Tweet

The X post states:

"Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated. We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other."

Talking about the information that got leaked in the recent cyberattack, Insomniac states:

"We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted. This experience has been extremely distressing for us."

Lastly, the post concludes with a small update on Insomniac Games' future plans regarding their upcoming superhero action game, Marvel's Wolverine, for the PlayStation 5.

"We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan... Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans."

"While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone here at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time."

Expand Tweet

While it's sad to see developers at Insomniac having to restructure following such a massive cyberattack, it's also quite gratifying to see Insomniac Games stick to their guns and remain strong despite being subjected to such a massive-scale cyberattack.

As for Marvel's Wolverine, it seems fans will have to wait a wee bit longer to get any official information regarding the game.