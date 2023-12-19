Insomniac Data stolen by hackers: Everything we know about Marvel’s Spider-Man developer data breach

The recent rumors surrounding a potential data breach at the PlayStation first-party studio, Insomniac Games, turned out to be true, with the hackers now having leaked confidential data on the internet. Speculations around the data breach surfaced roughly a week ago, with a few design documents showcasing the studios' upcoming titles showing up online.

However, with the recent data leak, confidential information related to the studio's upcoming games, such as Marvel's Wolverine, and projects planned for the future have all been laid bare to the general public. According to Cyber Daily, the hackers have gathered roughly 1.5 terabytes of private data.

Here's everything you need to know about the recent Insomniac Games data breach and what it means for the studios' future projects, including Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Wolverine.

Note: Information mentioned in this article contains potential spoilers for Insomniac Games titles, including, but not limited to, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Hackers behind the Insomniac Games data breach release stolen data on Marvel's Wolverine and more online

According to recent reports from Cyber Daily, the hacker group behind the Insomniac Games data breach, Rhysida, demanded 50 BTC, which translates to around $2 million, from the studio while threatening to leak what they have stolen. However, after Sony refused to meet their demands, the hackers seemed to have made good on their promise.

Following the recent leaks, Cyber Daily has also published a statement from Rhysida, stating:

“Yes, we knew who we were attacking. We knew that developers making games like this would be an easy target. We were able to get the domain administrator within 20–25 minutes of hacking the network. Sony has launched an investigation, but it would be better in the backyard.”

The hacker group also confirmed that monetary gain was the only motive behind the recent data breach.

The leaked data includes confidential information about most of the studio's projects, including images and videos on the upcoming action-adventure title, Marvel's Wolverine. The videos that surfaced online showcase key plot points of Wolverine, as well as the game's combat and traversal systems.

Alongside the leaked gameplay clips, which are mostly in a prototype phase, the hackers have also leaked Marvel's Wolverine's entire cast, a list of locations, as well as a planned release date target.

That's not all. The leaks also include Insomniac's release slate up to 2033 and the studio's predicted development budgets. Additionally, they contained a bootable build of Marvel's Wolverine, albeit in very early stages of development.

Apart from the gameplay videos of Marvel's Wolverine, the content shared by the hackers includes a detailed roadmap of the studio's upcoming projects such as Marvel's Venom, Marvel's Wolverine, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3, new Ratchet & Clank title, Marvel's X-Men, and an untitled new IP planned for 2031-2032.

Data breaches and cyber-attacks have been very common occurrences, especially for big AAA developers and publishers. Before Insomniac Games, the most recent victims of online data breaches were Rockstar Games, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, and Sony themselves.