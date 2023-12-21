Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC release date and DLCs leaked

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC release date, as well as other details regarding the game's potential DLCs and spin-off projects, have been leaked online courtesy of the recent Insomniac Games data breach and the hacker group behind it, Rhysida. The breach has also disclosed major Insomniac Games projects planned for the next few years.

The leak contained around a terabyte of Insomniac Games' internal data. Details regarding most titles are only surface-level, with the project titles and their potential budget being shared. However, the recent Insomniac leaks show a ton of info on Marvel's Spider-Man 2's potential DLCs and the highly anticipated PC release.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Insomniac Games' future projects.

When will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launch on PC? Potential dates explained

According to the leaks, the game's PC port has an estimated budget of $4.6 million. While the studio in charge of developing the port hasn't been specified, going by Insomniac Games' track record, we can expect Nixxes to take the helm. Currently, Nixxes is working on Horizon Forbidden West's PC port.

As for the PC version's release date, the leaks suggest the game is expected to be released between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Like PlayStation and Insomniac Games' previous PC ports, Spider-Man 2 would come bundled with all the post-launch DLC, which is planned to be released throughout next year.

In keeping with the "City that Never Sleeps" expansion for Insomniac's original Spider-Man game, DLCs for the sequel will be divided into three episodes released months apart from one another. Additionally, the DLCs are planned to be released for free, akin to the recently released God of War Ragnarok Valhalla expansion.

The planned DLCs for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are as follows:

Beetle Infestation (Planned to be released Q1 2024)

Extreme Carnage (Planned to be released Q2 2024)

Spider-Verse Anomaly (Planned to be released Holiday 2024)

From Spider-Man 2's PC port's expected budget to the future spin-off titles that Insomniac Games already has in the early phases of development, the leaks detail much information. These details would've otherwise been shared by Insomniac and PlayStation at their own pace, potentially during the monthly PlayStation State of Play showcases.