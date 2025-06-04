Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles confirmed for 2025 release

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles confirms that the rumors were true, and that in 2025, the FFT remake is going to be realized! Fans have been chomping at the bit for a remake of the game for years. We got a hint of it during the Nvidia leak, but it turns out one of the more underrated titles in the franchise — and one of my personal favorites — is back, in just a few short months!

According to the Sony State of Play on June 4 2025, Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles is going to drop on September 30 2025! Not only is it a full remake, but you can also choose to play the original version of the game in the same bundle! Here’s what we know.

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles brings the new and original FFT back in 2025

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles releases officially on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, on September 30 2025. Players will be able to choose to go through the original game as it was released on the PlayStation, or the remake, with tons of quality of life features. One of the things they showed was that showed the job trees, and how you unlock the various classes, instead of having to guess or search it online.

The remake of FFT has remade graphics, is fully voiced, and improved gameplay. The other version is a faithful recreation of the 1997 PlayStation version of the hit game set in Ivalice. The visuals for Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles look stunning, and even the original looked like it had an improved resolution, instead of being locked in the PlayStation 1 resolution.

We’ll learn more about the various features and quality-of-life changes that will come to the FFT Remake, as we get closer to September 30, 2025, when the game officially launches.

Square Enix fans have been chomping at the bit to see this game come to a modern console ever since the PlayStation Portable War of the Lions, and now, they won’t have to wait much longer.

