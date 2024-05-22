5 of the most underrated Final Fantasy games

Final Fantasy is one of the longest-running video game franchises, a legacy that is more than three decades old at this point. Every game in the franchise has a different feel to it which makes them all unique in their own right. Several underrated games in the gaming industry have been overlooked by the community even though they were genuinely good titles. There are a few underrated games in the Final Fantasy franchise as well that the fans have forgotten about over the years.

Here we will list out the five most underrated games in the Final Fantasy franchise.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These games from the Final Fantasy franchise need more recognition.

1) Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy V got overshadowed (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy V came out back in 1992 and was received well by the fans. The game had innovative gameplay mechanics and an interesting storyline which were praised by the fans. However, it was overshadowed by the success of Final Fantasy IV and VI as they both had better visuals and gameplay mechanics. Being stuck in the middle, Final Fantasy V was forgotten by the fans after a while.

The story of the game had a lighter tone compared to the previous entries which shifted away from the serious narrative style of the franchise but still felt like a good change to shake things up a bit. Even though forgotten by many, Final Fantasy V still has a lot to offer if you decide to give it a shot.

2) Final Fantasy Tactics

Final Fantasy Tactics was set in Ivalice (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy Tactics was released for the PlayStation 1 in 1997 to a mixed reception. The game is set in Ivalice, the same world where Final Fantasy XII takes place. Final Fantasy Tactics is good but people forget about it as it strays away from the usual gameplay mechanics of the mainline series by adapting to tactical RPG instead of traditional JRPG.

Since Tactical RPG is considered a niche genre, the gamers didn't connect with the type of gameplay Final Fantasy Tactics was aiming at. The learning curve of the combat was a tad bit difficult as well which made the players turn their backs on the game. For the people who gave this underrated game a try, they loved it, and after all these years since its release, it's time to give it a shot again.

3) Final Fantasy XII

Final Fantasy XII deserves its roses (Image via Square Enix)

Developers often try to change things a little so the gameplay loop doesn't get too repetitive. However, that didn't work in the favour of Final Fantasy XII when it was released for the PS2 in 2006. The game received mixed reactions from fans and critics because it departed from the franchise's iconic turn-based contact.

While some fans loved the change, others didn't appreciate it very much. Nowadays people appreciate Final Fantasy XII for what it is as it provides gamers with a rich open-world environment and a story filled with political drama. But during its release, it didn't get the love it deserved, making Final Fantasy XII an underrated game in the franchise even today.

4) Final Fantasy VIII

Fans expected a lot from Final Fantasy VIII after the success of Final Fantasy VII (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VIII had some big shoes to fill as it had to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Final Fantasy VII which was exceptionally successful. Final Fantasy VIII was released in 1999 for the PlayStation 1 to a positive response from the fans. The game featured realistic characters according to the standards of that era along with a mature storyline that was gripping from start to finish.

There was genuinely nothing wrong with Final Fantasy VIII except for the fact it was the successor of the massively successful Final Fantasy VII. The game was compared to its predecessor in every conversation about the game which made it look like the entry was lacking when it was not. This tragedy made the title an underrated gem that people will love if they decide to check it out.

5) Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles struggled because of the GameCube (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles was a spin-off that was released in 2003 for the GameCube. The game presented a different art style and combat system which separated itself from the mainline entries. This entry focused more on the multiplayer co-op aspect which was fun to play, but it was severely impacted by GameCube's lack of presence in the market.

This was further made worse by the fact that multiple Game Boy Advance units were required for the multiplayer co-op. When possible, the game can be enjoyed with friends as it's still a Final Fantasy game at heart with an underrated concept. Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles would work out great in today's time as people miss playing co-op games.

