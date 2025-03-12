Gamers can now use the popular American YouTuber, IShowSpeed, in WWE 2K25. Even though the 20-year-old internet personality isn't a part of the regular roster, players can use Speed through a community-created variant. The hype started a month ago when he attended the WWE Royal Rumble and made an unexpected debut after Akira Tozawa's injury.

Interestingly, the streamer was immediately eliminated from the ring after being speared by Bron Breakker. Following this, Otis slammed Speed outside the ring, resulting in the latter suffering multiple injuries. Despite this incident, fans were captivated by the YouTuber's entertaining performance in such a short time.

As a result, a few community creators decided to make his replica in-game. This article explains how to acquire IShowSpeed in WWE 2K25.

Process of getting IShowSpeed in WWE 2K25

As mentioned, American streamer IShowSpeed is now a part of the WWE 2K25 roster. Gamers can play as him against some well-known wrestlers. Since he's not a part of the regular team, players must download his character from the Community Creations section to utilize him in-game.

Roman Reigns in WWE 2K25 (Image via 2K Games)

Here's a detailed process on how to get IShowSpeed in WWE 2K25:

Fire up WWE 2K25.

Upon entering the home screen, scroll to your right till you find the Community Creations section.

Select the Download option.

Navigate to the Superstar option and search for IShowSpeed.

Download the character and it'll be ready to use in your main menu roster.

Note that since it's a community created variant, several character models might be available for their preferred star. Make sure to install the most downloaded variant to get the best version.

Also, keep an eye on this section as more variants of the American streamer could be uploaded, including the one with the Prime bottle attire.

