WWE 2K25 Showcase: All matches and rewards

The Showcase mode has returned in WWE 2K25, allowing players to relive some of the most iconic matches in history and collect a plethora of exciting rewards. In this iteration, 2K developers mainly focused on the Bloodline Dynasty, which comprises iconic wrestling families. Fans can relive and control a wide spectrum of legendary players, from Yokozuna to Rikishi and Hulk Hogan to Naomi.
Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the matches and rewards associated with the WWE 2K25 Showcase mode.
All WWE 2K25 Showcase matches
The WWE 2K25 Showcase mode consists of 17 matches. Do note that the below list does not follow any specific order.
That said, here's a glimpse of all the matches introduced by 2K Games:
- Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring 1993)
- The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers (WrestleMania IX)
- Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Raw 1997)
- "High Chief" Peter Maivia vs. George "The Animal" Steele (Fantasy match)
- Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria (King & Queen of the Ring 2024)
- Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (No Mercy 2000)
- Umaga vs. John Cena (New Year's Revolution 2007)
- 3 Minute Warning vs. AOP (Fantasy match)
- Tamina (Money in the Bank 2017)
- The Usos vs. The New Day (Hell in a Cell 2017)
- Naomi vs. Bayley (Super ShowDown 2020)
- The Wild Samoans vs. The Dudley Boyz (Fantasy match)
- Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT 2.0 2022)
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins ( Royal Rumble 2022)
- Civil WarGames (Fantasy match)
- The Islanders vs. The Street Profits (Fantasy match)
- The Tribal Gauntlet - Fantasy match
All WWE 2K25 Showcase Rewards
Upon completing each match of the WWE 2K25 Showcase mode, gamers can earn several rewards such as Arenas, iconic superstars, managers, and more. That said, here's a glimpse of all the chapter-wise rewards:
Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring 1993)
- Yokozuna
- Mr. Fuji
- Hulk Hogan
- Hulk Hogan WrestleMania V
- Hulk Hogan King of the Ring 1993
- Jimmy Hart (Manager)
- Jimmy Hart King of the Ring 1993 (Manager)
- King of the Ring 1993 (Arena)
- WWE 1993 (Championship)
The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers (WrestleMania IX)
- Samu
- Fatu
- Scott Steiner 1993
- Rick Steiner
- Afa
- WrestleMaina IX (Arena)
Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Raw 1997)
- Rocky Maivia
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Intercontinental 1997 (Championship)
- Thursday Raw Thursday 1997 (Arena)
"High Chief" Peter Maivia vs. George "The Animal" Steele (Fantasy match)
- George "The Animal" Steele
- "High Chief" Peter Maivia
- MyFaction Sapphire Card (Showcase)
Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria (King & Queen of the Ring 2024)
- Lyra Valkyria 2024
- Nia Jax 2024
Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (No Mercy 2000)
- Rikishi
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin 2000
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin No Mercy 2000
- No Mercy 200 (Arena)
Umaga vs. John Cena (New Year's Revolution 2007)
- John Cena 2007
- Umaga
- Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)
- WWE 2007 (Championship)
- New Year's Resolution 2007
3 Minute Warning vs. AOP (Fantasy match)
- Jamal
- Rosey
- MyFaction Sapphire Card (Showcase)
Tamina (Money in the Bank 2017)
- Tamina
- Carmella 2017
- Becky Lynch 2017
- Charlotte Flair 2017
- Natalya 2017
- Money in the Bank 2017 (Arena)
The Usos vs. The New Day (Hell in a Cell 2017)
- Jimmy Uso 2017
- Jey Uso 2017
- Xavier Woods 2017
- Big E 2017
- Kofi Kingston 2017
- Tag Team 2017 (Championship)
- MyFaction Emerald Card (Showcase)
- MyFaction Emerald Card (Showcase)
- Hell in a Cell 2017 (Arena)
Naomi vs. Bayley (Super ShowDown 2020)
- Naomi 2020
- Bayley 2020
- Smackdown Women's 2020 (Championship)
- Super ShowDown (Arena)
The Wild Samoans vs. The Dudley Boyz (Fantasy match)
- Afa
- Sika
- "Captain" Lou Albano (Manager)
- MyFaction Sapphire Card (Showcase)
Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT 2.0 2022)
- Solo Sikoa 2022
- Carmelo Hayes 2022
- Trick Williams 2022 (Manager)
- NXT 2.0 2022 (Arena)
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins ( Royal Rumble 2022)
- Roman Reigns 2022
- Seth Rollins 2022
- Universal 2022 (Championship)
- Royal Rumble 2022 (Arena)
Civil WarGames (Fantasy match)
- MyFaction Sapphire Reward (Showcase)
- MyFaction Emerald Reward (Showcase)
The Islanders vs. The Street Profits (Fantasy match)
- Haku
- Tama
- MyFaction Emerald Card (Showcase)
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan (Manager)
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Alternate Attire
The Tribal Gauntlet - Fantasy match
- Jimmy Uso 2010
- Jey Uso 2010
- Tamina 2010
- The Tribal Hall of Acknowledgement (Arena)
