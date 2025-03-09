WWE 2K25 Showcase: All matches and rewards

The Showcase mode has returned in WWE 2K25, allowing players to relive some of the most iconic matches in history and collect a plethora of exciting rewards. In this iteration, 2K developers mainly focused on the Bloodline Dynasty, which comprises iconic wrestling families. Fans can relive and control a wide spectrum of legendary players, from Yokozuna to Rikishi and Hulk Hogan to Naomi.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the matches and rewards associated with the WWE 2K25 Showcase mode.

All WWE 2K25 Showcase matches

The WWE 2K25 Showcase mode consists of 17 matches. Do note that the below list does not follow any specific order.

WWE 2K25 Superstars (Image via 2K Games)

That said, here's a glimpse of all the matches introduced by 2K Games:

Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring 1993)

The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers (WrestleMania IX)

Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Raw 1997)

"High Chief" Peter Maivia vs. George "The Animal" Steele (Fantasy match)

Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria (King & Queen of the Ring 2024)

Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (No Mercy 2000)

Umaga vs. John Cena (New Year's Revolution 2007)

3 Minute Warning vs. AOP (Fantasy match)

Tamina (Money in the Bank 2017)

The Usos vs. The New Day (Hell in a Cell 2017)

Naomi vs. Bayley (Super ShowDown 2020)

The Wild Samoans vs. The Dudley Boyz (Fantasy match)

Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT 2.0 2022)

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins ( Royal Rumble 2022)

Civil WarGames (Fantasy match)

The Islanders vs. The Street Profits (Fantasy match)

The Tribal Gauntlet - Fantasy match

All WWE 2K25 Showcase Rewards

Upon completing each match of the WWE 2K25 Showcase mode, gamers can earn several rewards such as Arenas, iconic superstars, managers, and more. That said, here's a glimpse of all the chapter-wise rewards:

Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring 1993)

Yokozuna

Mr. Fuji

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan WrestleMania V

Hulk Hogan King of the Ring 1993

Jimmy Hart (Manager)

Jimmy Hart King of the Ring 1993 (Manager)

King of the Ring 1993 (Arena)

WWE 1993 (Championship)

The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers (WrestleMania IX)

Samu

Fatu

Scott Steiner 1993

Rick Steiner

Afa

WrestleMaina IX (Arena)

Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Raw 1997)

Rocky Maivia

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Intercontinental 1997 (Championship)

Thursday Raw Thursday 1997 (Arena)

"High Chief" Peter Maivia vs. George "The Animal" Steele (Fantasy match)

George "The Animal" Steele

"High Chief" Peter Maivia

MyFaction Sapphire Card (Showcase)

Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria (King & Queen of the Ring 2024)

Lyra Valkyria 2024

Nia Jax 2024

Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (No Mercy 2000)

Rikishi

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin 2000

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin No Mercy 2000

No Mercy 200 (Arena)

Umaga vs. John Cena (New Year's Revolution 2007)

John Cena 2007

Umaga

Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)

WWE 2007 (Championship)

New Year's Resolution 2007

3 Minute Warning vs. AOP (Fantasy match)

Jamal

Rosey

MyFaction Sapphire Card (Showcase)

Tamina (Money in the Bank 2017)

Tamina

Carmella 2017

Becky Lynch 2017

Charlotte Flair 2017

Natalya 2017

Money in the Bank 2017 (Arena)

The Usos vs. The New Day (Hell in a Cell 2017)

Jimmy Uso 2017

Jey Uso 2017

Xavier Woods 2017

Big E 2017

Kofi Kingston 2017

Tag Team 2017 (Championship)

MyFaction Emerald Card (Showcase)

MyFaction Emerald Card (Showcase)

Hell in a Cell 2017 (Arena)

Naomi vs. Bayley (Super ShowDown 2020)

Naomi 2020

Bayley 2020

Smackdown Women's 2020 (Championship)

Super ShowDown (Arena)

The Wild Samoans vs. The Dudley Boyz (Fantasy match)

Afa

Sika

"Captain" Lou Albano (Manager)

MyFaction Sapphire Card (Showcase)

Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT 2.0 2022)

Solo Sikoa 2022

Carmelo Hayes 2022

Trick Williams 2022 (Manager)

NXT 2.0 2022 (Arena)

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins ( Royal Rumble 2022)

Roman Reigns 2022

Seth Rollins 2022

Universal 2022 (Championship)

Royal Rumble 2022 (Arena)

Civil WarGames (Fantasy match)

MyFaction Sapphire Reward (Showcase)

MyFaction Emerald Reward (Showcase)

The Islanders vs. The Street Profits (Fantasy match)

Haku

Tama

MyFaction Emerald Card (Showcase)

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan (Manager)

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Alternate Attire

The Tribal Gauntlet - Fantasy match

Jimmy Uso 2010

Jey Uso 2010

Tamina 2010

The Tribal Hall of Acknowledgement (Arena)

