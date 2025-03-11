WWE 2K25: How to customize your character's look in The Island

WWE 2K25 has introduced a new mode called The Island. This sandbox area allows players to grind to the top with and against other players as well as AI opponents. Before your journey begins, however, you must create your custom avatar during the intro sequence after picking the appropriate background. You can also dive into the fun right away by selecting a pre-made character.

WWE 2K25 allows you to customize your Island character after the initial creation. Here's how to do so in the new The Island mode.

How to change appearance in WWE 2K25 The Island

The Island is freely explorable (Image via 2K)

Once on The Island, you can go wherever you want, as there are no progression requirements or roadblocks in place. As you navigate the winding paths of this new fight space, you will encounter capsule-like kiosks dotted around the place with various cosmetics, such as attire, inside.

These are MyBooth kiosks. Interacting with it and selecting the Appearance option will once again bring up the character creation screen so you can reconfigure all elements of your custom character from scratch, including the background, height, weight, and so on.

Note that MyBooth also allows customizing the moves for a custom character. They are placed around strategic locations, so you need not waste too much time looking to change your character's appearance on a whim.

What is WWE 2K25 The Island?

Grind through The Island for some interesting cosmetics (Image via 2K)

Following in the footsteps of NBA 2K24's The City, this is a new sandbox mode where you can follow a new questline to climb the ranks and impress the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. You will be pitted against other players as you partake in matches and earn rewards like XP, VC, and cosmetics.

Completing challenges will reward you with Badges that augment your character with perks and stat bonuses. Earned VC (also purchasable using real money) can be spent on cosmetics in shops. Additionally, all purchased cosmetics will be available to use in the main game as part of the CAS (Create A Superstar) system.

