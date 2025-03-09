WWE 2K25 roster list: Full list of RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and Legends wrestlers

WWE 2K25 brings what is arguably the most ambitious roster of the franchise as of yet, with a vast array of heroes — both new and vintage — across various WWE segments. These range from classic Legends to fan-favorite picks under the RAW, Smackdown, and NXT rosters. As such, there is bound to be something here for all kinds of WWE fans.
Please note that all of these will be not available from the get-go, with about half needing to be unlocked in-game via different modes or the store. Read on to learn about every playable and non-playable WWE cast in WWE 2K25.
Full WWE 2K25 roster detailed
Legends
- AFA
- Alundra
- Rayze
- Andre The Giant
- Batista
- Billy Graham
- The Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Brey Wyatt
- Bret "Hitman" Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bruno Sammartino
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- D-Von Dudley
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Eve Torress
- Farooq
- George "The Animal" Steele
- Harley Race
- Headshrinker Fato
- Headshrinker Samu
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hulk Hogan
- Haku
- Islader Tama
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- Jamal
- JBL
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- John Cena
- Kane
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lex Luger
- Lita
- Maryse
- Mankind
- Michelle
- McCool
- Molly Holly
- Mosh
- Mr. Perfect
- "High Chief" Peter Maivia
- "Macho Man" Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Mysterio
- "Ravishing" Rick Rude
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky Steamboat
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- "Rowdy" Roody Piper
- Rosey
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Shawn Michaels
- Sika
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- SVXX
- Tamina
- Terry Funk
- The Great Mutta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Rock
- The Sandman
- Thrasher
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Ultimate Warrior
- Undertaker
- Umaga
- Vader
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
RAW
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Big E
- Bron Breakker
- Braonson Reed
- Brutus Creed
- Carlito
- Chad Gable
- CM Punk
- Cruz Del Torro
- Dakota Kai
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew Mcintyre
- Erik
- Finn Balor
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
- Jacob Fatu
- JD McDonagh
- Jay Uso
- Joaquin WIlde
- Julius Creed
- Kairi Sane
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kofi Kingston
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Lyra Valkyria
- Maxxine Dupri
- Natalya
- Omos
- Otis
- Pat McAfee
- Pete Dunne
- R-Truth
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rhea Ripley
- Roman Reigns
- Sam Zayn
- Scarlett
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Shayna Raszler
- Sheamus
- Sonya Deville
- Tyler Bate
- Valhalla
- Xavier Woods
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
Smackdown
- AJ Styles
- Andrade
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- B-Fab
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Braun Strowman
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Eletra Lopez
- Elton Prince
- Giovnanni Vince
- Jade Cargill
- Jimmy Uso
- Johnny Gargano
- Karl Anderson
- Kevin Owens
- Kit Wilson
- LA Knight
- Luke Gallows
- Michin
- Montez Ford
- Naomi
- Nia Jax
- Piper Viven
- Randy Orton
- Santos Escobar
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Solo Sikoa
- Tama Tonga
- The Miz
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tomasso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Wade Barrett
NXT
- Andre Chase
- Ashante "Thee" Adonis
- Axiom
- Brooks Jensen
- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo
- Chalie Dempsey
- Cora Jade
- Duke Hudson
- Eddy Thorpe
- Ethan Page
- Fallon Henley
- Gigi Dolin
- Jacy Jayne
- Jaida Parker
- Jakara Jackson
- Je'Von Evans
- Joe Coffey
- Josh Briggs
- Kelani Jordan
- Kiana James
- Lash Legend
- Lexis King
- Lola Vice
- Nathan Frazer
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Oba Femi
- Oro Mensah
- Ridge Holland
- Roxanne Perez
- Shawn Spears
- Shotzi
- Sol Ruca
- Tatum Paxley
- Thea Hail
- Tony D-Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Tyler Breeze
- Wendy Choo
- Wes Lee
Non-Playable Managers
- Ava
- Adam Pearce
- Afa
- Armando Alejandro Estrada
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
- Brother Love
- Captain Lou Albano
- Cathy Kelley
- Jimmy Hart
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Mr. Fuji
- Nick Aldis
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Ellering
- Paul Heyman
- Stephanie McMahon
- Theodore Long
Pre-Order Bonuses
The following MyFaction Cards will be available as a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K25, thanks to the Wyatt Sicks Pack
- Dexter Lumis
- Erick Rowan
- Joe Gacy
- Nikki Cross
- Uncle Howdy
WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms
