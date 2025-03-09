WWE 2K25 roster list: Full list of RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and Legends wrestlers

WWE 2K25 brings what is arguably the most ambitious roster of the franchise as of yet, with a vast array of heroes — both new and vintage — across various WWE segments. These range from classic Legends to fan-favorite picks under the RAW, Smackdown, and NXT rosters. As such, there is bound to be something here for all kinds of WWE fans.

Please note that all of these will be not available from the get-go, with about half needing to be unlocked in-game via different modes or the store. Read on to learn about every playable and non-playable WWE cast in WWE 2K25.

Full WWE 2K25 roster detailed

Roman Reigns in WWE 2K25 (Image via 2K)

Legends

AFA

Alundra

Rayze

Andre The Giant

Batista

Billy Graham

The Boogeyman

Booker T

Brey Wyatt

Bret "Hitman" Hart

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Bubba Ray Dudley

Cactus Jack

Chyna

D-Von Dudley

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dude Love

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torress

Farooq

George "The Animal" Steele

Harley Race

Headshrinker Fato

Headshrinker Samu

Honky Tonk Man

Hulk Hogan

Haku

Islader Tama

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Jamal

JBL

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

John Cena

Kane

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lex Luger

Lita

Maryse

Mankind

Michelle

McCool

Molly Holly

Mosh

Mr. Perfect

"High Chief" Peter Maivia

"Macho Man" Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio

"Ravishing" Rick Rude

Rick Steiner

Ricky Steamboat

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

"Rowdy" Roody Piper

Rosey

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Sensational Sherri

Shawn Michaels

Sika

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

SVXX

Tamina

Terry Funk

The Great Mutta

The Hurricane

The Iron Sheik

The Rock

The Sandman

Thrasher

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker

Umaga

Vader

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

RAW

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Big E

Bron Breakker

Braonson Reed

Brutus Creed

Carlito

Chad Gable

CM Punk

Cruz Del Torro

Dakota Kai

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew Mcintyre

Erik

Finn Balor

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Ilja Dragunov

Ivar

Ivy Nile

Iyo Sky

Jacob Fatu

JD McDonagh

Jay Uso

Joaquin WIlde

Julius Creed

Kairi Sane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kofi Kingston

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

Lyra Valkyria

Maxxine Dupri

Natalya

Omos

Otis

Pat McAfee

Pete Dunne

R-Truth

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns

Sam Zayn

Scarlett

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Shayna Raszler

Sheamus

Sonya Deville

Tyler Bate

Valhalla

Xavier Woods

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

Smackdown

AJ Styles

Andrade

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

B-Fab

Berto

Bianca Belair

Braun Strowman

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Eletra Lopez

Elton Prince

Giovnanni Vince

Jade Cargill

Jimmy Uso

Johnny Gargano

Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens

Kit Wilson

LA Knight

Luke Gallows

Michin

Montez Ford

Naomi

Nia Jax

Piper Viven

Randy Orton

Santos Escobar

Shinsuke Nakamura

Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga

The Miz

Tiffany Stratton

Tomasso Ciampa

Tonga Loa

Wade Barrett

Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K25 (Image via 2K)

NXT

Andre Chase

Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Axiom

Brooks Jensen

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

Chalie Dempsey

Cora Jade

Duke Hudson

Eddy Thorpe

Ethan Page

Fallon Henley

Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne

Jaida Parker

Jakara Jackson

Je'Von Evans

Joe Coffey

Josh Briggs

Kelani Jordan

Kiana James

Lash Legend

Lexis King

Lola Vice

Nathan Frazer

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Oba Femi

Oro Mensah

Ridge Holland

Roxanne Perez

Shawn Spears

Shotzi

Sol Ruca

Tatum Paxley

Thea Hail

Tony D-Angelo

Trick Williams

Tyler Breeze

Wendy Choo

Wes Lee

Non-Playable Managers

Ava

Adam Pearce

Afa

Armando Alejandro Estrada

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Brother Love

Captain Lou Albano

Cathy Kelley

Jimmy Hart

Mick Foley

Miss Elizabeth

Mr. Fuji

Nick Aldis

Paul Bearer

Paul Ellering

Paul Heyman

Stephanie McMahon

Theodore Long

Pre-Order Bonuses

The following MyFaction Cards will be available as a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K25, thanks to the Wyatt Sicks Pack

Dexter Lumis

Erick Rowan

Joe Gacy

Nikki Cross

Uncle Howdy

WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms

