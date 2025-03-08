WWE 2K25 V1.03 patch notes: Stability, fixes, Creation bugs, and more

Ahead of the game's launch, the WWE 2K25 V1.03 patch notes have been released for all platforms. With the title's early access launch live right now, players with the premium editions can avail themselves of this patch as it includes a variety of performance enhancements and fixes to improve the core experience. This should go a long way in improving the game post-launch.
Read on to learn more about the WWE 2K25 patch notes for V1.03 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Here are the full patch notes.
WWE 2K25 V1.03 full patch notes explored
General
- Stability and performance improvements to Online play
- Stability improvements to Creation Suite
- Stability and performance improvements to MyFACTON
- Stability and performance improvements to The Island (XBX/PS5)
- Addressed reported concerns with accepting invites from other players
MyRISE
- Addressed reported concerns of unresponsive AI in Live Events
- Addressed reported concerns of Superstars going over the 100 OVR threshold
Community Creations
- Addressed reported concerns of unresponsive facial regions when using Face Photo
- Addressed reported concerns of rules being overwritten within custom matches
MyFACTION
- Addressed reported concerns of pin and submission preferences overwriting the MyFACTION default options for associated mini-games
- Addressed reported concerns of match durations not being logged properly
Universe
- Addressed reported concerns of custom weapons not being available in Universe
- Addressed reported concerns of Superstar information not being saved when leaving Universe
- Addressed reported concerns of duplicated Superstar portraits showing up in the Pause menu
WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Early access is available right now across all systems.
