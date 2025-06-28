5 best Steam Summer Sale 2025 deals at 90% off

With the Steam Summer Sale 2025 live, there are plenty of new and exciting discounts to discover. From indie to AAA, some deep discounts await discovery by all kinds of players. This time, several new historical lows join the fray, allowing players who may have been on the fence all this while a reason to check some of these out.

Here are five great games at a whooping 90% off to buy during the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2025. Read on to know more.

5 best games to buy at 90% from the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Step into an unforgettable Marvel story (Image via Eidos-Montreal)

Developed by Eidos-Montreal of modern Deus Ex fame, 2021's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game is an immersive and strategic action-adventure starring the iconic sci-fi team. The gang finds themselves facing off against a threat from a galactic order against a religious cult. Step into the boots of Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord and command the Guardians in a linear narrative-action game.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Become an unstoppable menace (Image via Nacon)

Step into the boots of the legendary RoboCop and protect Old Detroit. Armed with the Auto-9 as well as various other weapons and abilities, become an unstoppable force and take down criminal threats. The developers at Teyon have crafted a love letter to the source material with adequate attention to detail, iconic references, and more that fans will love.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Relive nostalgia at a deep discount during the Steam Summer Sale 2025 (Image via Activision)

The beloved bandicoot's iconic adventures have been remade for modern platforms. This reworked package includes all content from three critically acclaimed PS1 games:

Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped

The challenging yet fun platforming is retained here while enlivened by brand-new Unreal Engine-powered visuals. With tons of collectibles to gather via unique set-pieces and mechanics and secrets to unearth, fans will be occupied for hours on end.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Micro-manage every aspect of the park (Image via Frontier Developments)

The successor to Frontier Developments' 2018 park simulator brings a more ambitious scope to the table. Jurassic World Evolution 2 features even more terrifying dinosaurs to tame and care for as players set out to create the best prehistoric zoo the world has ever seen. On top of looking after the lethal critters, players must also manage an influx of guests while contending with natural disasters, dino breakouts, and more in a chaotic management sim.

Beyond: Two Souls

The cinematics still hold up (Image via Quantic Dream)

First released on the PS3 in 2013, this supernatural story-driven adventure tells the tale of a protagonist, Jodie, who has been linked since birth to a mysterious entity named Aiden. In typical Quantic Dreams fashion, the game boasts a cinematic premise across set-pieces, with QTEs playing a major role as Aiden utilizes their psychic abilities to protect Jodie from danger. With various dialogue choices and decisions to make, a thrilling linear narrative awaits.

The Steam Summer Sale 2025 ends on July 10, 2025

